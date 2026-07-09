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9 July 2026

OPEN Ears Episode 21 Is Out!

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Leadership advisor Tune Hein shares exclusive insights from his five-year experience as an internal specialist at Novo Nordisk during the launch of Wegovy, one of the pharmaceutical industry's most significant obesity drug introductions. What are the 10 core beliefs that propelled Novo Nordisk to become one of the world's most valuable companies, and how did their unconventional approach to scaling, management, and organizational structure drive their success in the competitive obesity drug market?
Denmark Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Hanane Fathi Roswall
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In this episode, leadership advisor Tune HEIN discusses with our host Hanane Fathi Roswall, Ph. D. the findings in his new book “Inside Wegovy”. Drawing from his five-year experience as an internal specialist at Novo Nordisk, Tune provides a revealing view inside one of the world’s most valuable companies during the introduction of Wegovy to the market.

We unpack 10 beliefs underpinning the trajectory of Novo Nordisk that have led to their approach to scaling through mastering processes, their prioritisation of specialist-led management over rigid KPIs, and their choice of the power of internal human networks over strict organisational systems.

Tune also gives his take on the future stakes for Novo Nordisk in the obesity drug market.

Listen here.

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Hanane Fathi Roswall
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