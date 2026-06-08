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8 June 2026

Are You Ready For EUDAMED?

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Registration of your company and medical devices in EUDAMED, the EU’s central database for medical devices, will become mandatory from the first half of 2026.
Denmark Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Troels Stokholm
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Do you sell medical devices? If so, make sure you are prepared for EUDAMED.

Registration of your company and medical devices in EUDAMED, the EU’s central database for medical devices, will become mandatory from the first half of 2026.

Read the full story by Troels Stokholm here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Troels Stokholm
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