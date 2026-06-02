KPMG Global tech report 2026: Healthcare

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Healthcare services around the world are coming under increasing pressure as lengthening life expectancies and aging populations drive patient demand ever higher. At the same time, funding increases may not keep pace while workforce challenges are also acute through a combination of skills shortages and restrictions in some countries on migrant talent. The volatility of the external environment is keenly felt by healthcare executives, with 58 percent saying that they are often or frequently impacted by market, regulatory and/or technology shifts. Regulation is a key barrier to technology transformation for many, given the complexities of data privacy rules, data sovereignty issues and the still-emerging regimes around the regulation of AI. These factors may help explain why the majority posture in healthcare is to be a ‘fast follower’ of new technology (55 percent) rather than an early adopter (35 percent) — one of the lowest early adopter percentages amongst any of the sectors surveyed. Nine in ten (90 percent) executives also say they take a long-term rather than reactive investment approach.

Key findings

Healthcare organizations are investing significantly in digital technologies , with 40% committing​ $50-100 million a year.

, with 40% committing​ $50-100 million a year. 86% are embedding AI into workflows, services and value streams.

into workflows, services and value streams. 29% plan to hire more onshore technology talent, signaling a shift toward localizing critical skills to reduce offshore dependency and mitigate geopolitical risk.

Many healthcare organizations are focusing on steady, incremental improvements to their technology. But while other sectors are modernizing at speed, this approach risks leaving healthcare behind. What’s needed now is controlled acceleration: align data, governance and operating models so digital investment translates into real clinical and financial benefits. Technology belongs at the heart of care — the question is how quickly we can build trust, scale it safely and govern it well to improve equity, access and outcomes. This is the opportunity in front of healthcare leaders today.

Beccy Fenton

Global Head of Healthcare, KPMG International, Partner, Head of Healthcare and Head of Infrastructure, Government and Healthcare

KPMG in the UK

Why download the report?

Understand where healthcare is really headed: Get a clear view of how global healthcare organizations are moving from stabilization to scaling AI and digital transformation across the enterprise.

Cut through the hype on AI with real insights: Learn how leading organizations are embedding AI into care delivery and operations and where value is actually being realized.

Benchmark your organization’s technology maturity: See how healthcare leaders are progressing across core stages, from fixing foundations to connecting systems and scaling innovation.

Identify the priorities that will drive growth and resilience: Explore the critical focus areas shaping the sector, from data, cloud and cybersecurity to workforce productivity and patient experience.

Turn insight into action with practical, real-world perspectives: Access evidence-based insights from global executives to help guide investment decisions, accelerate transformation, and deliver measurable impact. KPMG Global tech report 2026: Healthcare Transforming healthcare through technology, insight, and action.

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