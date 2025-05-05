The Patient's Advocate: A New Mechanism For Protecting Health Rights

The recent enactment of legislation by the House of Representatives introduces the Patient's Advocate, an independent authority tasked with safeguarding patients' rights both within and outside the General Healthcare System (GeSY) of Cyprus. This new mechanism will address complaints involving medical negligence, mismanagement, and violations of patient rights. The Advocate will have the power to conduct investigations, make recommendations, mediate disputes, and carry out on-site inspections, issuing official reports to promote transparency and accountability in the healthcare sector.

The law also transfers certain oversight powers from the former Commissioner for the Supervision of GeSY to the Advocate and the Ministry of Health. Additionally, the framework provides for the appointment of Patient Rights Officers and the creation of Regional Committees to support the Advocate's work.

The article draws comparisons with the UK's institutional model and underscores the need for independence, expertise, and a culture of accountability within Cyprus' healthcare system. It also highlights the role of legal professionals in advising patients and utilizing the Advocate's findings in both extrajudicial and judicial proceedings.

To read the full article in Greek, please visit Phileleftheros.

