ARTICLE
5 May 2025

The Patient's Advocate: A New Mechanism For Protecting Health Rights

EN
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC

Contributor

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC logo
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is the largest law firm in Cyprus and a leading firm in the South-East Mediterranean region, with a network of offices across Cyprus (Limassol, Nicosia, Paphos), Belgium (Brussels), Czech Republic (Prague), Romania (Budapest) and Ukraine (Kiev). A dynamic team of lawyers and legal experts deliver strategic legal solutions to clients operating in key industries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, India, USA, South America, and China. The firm is renowned for its expertise and jurisdictional knowledge across a broad spectrum of practice areas, spanning all major transactional and market disciplines, while also managing the largest and most challenging cross-border assignments. It is a premier practice of choice for leading Cypriot banks and financial institutions, preeminent foreign commercial and development banks, multinational corporations, global technology firms, international law firms, private equity funds, credit agencies, and asset managers.
Explore Firm Details
The recent enactment of legislation by the House of Representatives introduces the Patient's Advocate, an independent authority tasked with safeguarding patients' rights both within and outside the General Healthcare System (GeSY) of Cyprus.
Cyprus Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Antonis Glykis and Filippos Neocleous
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The recent enactment of legislation by the House of Representatives introduces the Patient's Advocate, an independent authority tasked with safeguarding patients' rights both within and outside the General Healthcare System (GeSY) of Cyprus. This new mechanism will address complaints involving medical negligence, mismanagement, and violations of patient rights. The Advocate will have the power to conduct investigations, make recommendations, mediate disputes, and carry out on-site inspections, issuing official reports to promote transparency and accountability in the healthcare sector.

The law also transfers certain oversight powers from the former Commissioner for the Supervision of GeSY to the Advocate and the Ministry of Health. Additionally, the framework provides for the appointment of Patient Rights Officers and the creation of Regional Committees to support the Advocate's work.

The article draws comparisons with the UK's institutional model and underscores the need for independence, expertise, and a culture of accountability within Cyprus' healthcare system. It also highlights the role of legal professionals in advising patients and utilizing the Advocate's findings in both extrajudicial and judicial proceedings.

To read the full article in Greek, please visit Phileleftheros.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Antonis Glykis
Antonis Glykis
Photo of Filippos Neocleous
Filippos Neocleous
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More