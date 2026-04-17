Establishment Of Digital Registry For Tobacco, Alcohol And Related Products

The Decision of the Ministries of Health and Digital Governance, published on 3 March 2026 (the Decision), establishes the Digital Registry for the Monitoring of Tobacco, Alcohol and Other Non-Tobacco Products (the Registry), which operates through the gov.gr digital platform.

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A. Background and Purpose

1. The Decision1 of the Ministries of Health and Digital Governance, published on 3 March 2026 (the Decision), establishes the Digital Registry for the Monitoring of Tobacco, Alcohol and Other Non-Tobacco Products (the Registry), which operates through the gov.gr digital platform.

2. The Registry aims to strengthen the monitoring of the market for tobacco products, alcoholic beverages and related products by creating a centralized digital database of businesses engaged in their sale or distribution. Its objective is to facilitate effective supervision, ensure controlled circulation of such products, and enhance compliance with the applicable regulatory framework, particularly with rules intended to protect public health and minors2.

B. Obliged Parties

1. Registration is mandatory for all natural and legal persons engaged in the sale or distribution of tobacco products, alcoholic beverages, or related non-tobacco products. This requirement applies to both companies and individuals and extends to each establishment or branch where such products are being offered to consumers.

2. The Registry can be accessed electronically via Taxisnet. During registration, businesses must declare information for each establishment/branch, including its location and the categories of products they offer. Company data, establishment/branch information, and corresponding Business Activity Codes (KADs) are automatically retrieved from the systems of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), ensuring consistency with the official tax registry.

C. Registration Deadline

1. Businesses falling within the scope of the Decision must complete their registration in the Registry by 16 April 2026. Following submission of the required information, the system generates a digital certificate confirming registration of the establishment/branch in the Registry.

D. Interoperability with Other Public Systems

1. The Registry is designed to interoperate with key public administration systems for verification and validation of business information. For example, it is interconnected with the Unified Citizen Communication Registry (EMEP) and the gov.gr digital gateway for secure document issuance and user authentication. This interoperability enables authorities to cross-check submitted information and strengthens regulatory oversight.

E. Penalties and Compliance Monitoring

1. While the Decision primarily regulates the operation of the Registry, compliance with the registration obligation forms part of the broader regulatory framework governing the sale and distribution of tobacco and alcohol products. Violations may trigger administrative sanctions, such as fines or other regulatory measures. In certain cases, particularly where violations concern the unlawful sale of regulated products or breaches of public health rules, additional sanctions provided under the relevant legislative framework may apply, including criminal liability where expressly provided by Law.

F. Implications for Businesses

1. Businesses operating in the sale or distribution of tobacco products, alcoholic beverages and related products should ensure that all relevant establishments/branches are duly registered within the prescribed deadline and that the information declared in the Registry accurately reflects the products offered at each point of sale, in order to avoid potential inspections, regulatory scrutiny or sanctions.

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Footnotes

1 Decision No. 5157 ΕΞ 2026 [GG 1093/B/03.03.2026].

2 Law 5216/2025 [GG 118/A/07.07.2025].

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