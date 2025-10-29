Evolution Of Digital Bonds In Global Capital Markets (Podcast)

Rory Copeland, senior associate in our financial services regulatory team, is joined by partners Jodi Norman (Dubai) and Agnes Tsang (Hong Kong), and counsel Philippe Noeltner (Luxembourg), to discuss current and emerging developments in how distributed ledger technology is reshaping debt issuance.

Drawing on recent landmark transactions in their respective jurisdictions, the speakers explore regulatory approaches in Europe, Hong Kong, and the Middle East, including the goals of achieving technological neutrality, legal certainty and operational efficiency.

Key themes discussed by the group include atomic settlement, various payment mechanisms and the integration of digital assets into existing market infrastructures.

The speakers offer their respective views on market readiness, legal frameworks and the future developments that are likely to shape the opportunities and challenges presented by digital bonds and the establishment of blockchain-based capital markets.

