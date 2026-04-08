Dubai’s Derivatives Framework: VARA Is Now Open For Crypto Futures, Perps, Options And CFDs

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KEY TAKEAWAYS

Exchange Traded Derivative Services require explicit VARA authorisation in the licence; they are not automatic for Exchange Services licensees.

Retail clients face a maximum of 5:1 leverage (minimum 20% initial margin), and suitability must be assessed initially and ongoing; unsuitable clients must be blocked immediately.

The close-out waterfall includes monitoring, margin call, liquidation, then client shortfall responsibility, then Insurance Fund usage, only then mutualisation, ensures that client losses are first allocated to the failing client, then buffered by the Insurance Fund, before mutualising across non-defaulting clients.

Non-ETD clients cannot be exposed to ETD losses and cannot be required to contribute to Insurance Funds.

VASPs cannot simply list ETDs on any asset; they must validate price feeds across multiple independent sources, assess underlying-asset market depth and tokenomics, and demonstrate that their liquidation infrastructure can function under stress.

THE UPDATE

On 31 March 2026, the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (“VARA”) published Part V of the Exchange Services Rulebook, formally codifying the regulatory framework for Exchange Traded Derivative (“ETD”) Services.1 This marks a pivotal moment not because it opens VA derivatives trading in Dubai, as several VARA licensed exchanges (such as Binance, Deribit, OKX and Crypto.com) were already permitted to offer VA derivatives trading under the VA Derivatives Limited Licence,2 but because it substitutes pilot regimes with a rule-based prescriptive framework.

Exchanges can now pursue ETD Services under a written rulebook rather than through the selective pilot program operated by VARA. Yet this apparent liberalisation comes with a stringent regulation that embodies the regulatory design principles of an authority that has studied how derivatives fail in stressed markets and has built explicit guardrails to prevent retail harm and systemic failure.

The rulebook similar to its pilot program acknowledges that exchange-traded derivatives, when properly structured, serve legitimate market functions, such as price discovery, hedging, and efficient capital allocation. At the same time, it is uncompromising on the pathways through which such instruments have historically caused harm: inadequate client suitability assessments, excessive leverage, opaque margin and liquidation engine mechanics and the mutualisation of losses across unsuspecting participants.

Dubai’s approach is not to ban derivatives but to regulate them under a supervised regulatory perimeter. It also explicitly retains for VARA a comprehensive supervisory toolkit, which includes the power to impose additional conditions, such as restricting specific products, raising margin requirements, adjusting leverage caps, requiring higher insurance-fund provisioning, suspending services, or mandating immediate cessation of ETD activity.

WHAT IS AN EXCHANGE TRADED DERIVATIVE?

An ETD is any instrument deriving its value from the price of one or more Underlying Assets3 whose price or settlement is denominated in a Virtual Asset, covering contracts for difference (“CFDs“), futures, options, perpetuals, and any further instrument VARA designates.4

One boundary matters immediately for product design i.e., ETD Services cover matching ETDs against Virtual Assets only. Matching against fiat currency is expressly excluded.5

HOW TO OFFER ETDs?

Virtual Asset Service Providers holding a valid VARA Exchange Services licence can apply for ETD authorisation within the same entity.6 This authorisation shall be expressly stipulated in the licence and is required to be obtained before any ETD products can be offered to its clients.7

The application must demonstrate full product specifications and risk disclosures per ETD type, a comprehensive risk management framework covering margin systems, liquidation engine, price feed infrastructure, insurance fund, and close-out procedures, a template ETD Services Agreement for VARA review, and all client communications and marketing materials. Separately, VASPs are categorically prohibited from actively investing their own or their Group’s portfolio in the ETDs they offer.8

THE CORE OBLIGATIONS UNDER THE FRAMEWORK

Insurance Fund9

The Insurance Fund requirement is among the most operationally significant obligations under the framework. Exchanges must establish and maintain a fund before offering ETD Services, with a minimum floor sufficient to cover potential and actual negative equity balances under extreme but plausible market conditions. The language deliberately echoes stress-testing standards from traditional finance. VARA may waive this requirement where a VASP can demonstrate the structural impossibility of negative equity, for example, a fully-collateralised covered-options platform.10

The Insurance Fund may be funded by contributions from ETD clients and/or by the VASP itself. Where funded through client contributions, those contributions must be proportionate to client exposures. Only ETD Clients may be required to contribute to the Fund; non-ETD clients are expressly excluded from Insurance Fund obligations.

Deteriorating Position: Close out Waterfall11

When a position deteriorates, Part V prescribes a strict sequence: (i) continuous monitoring of positions and margin adequacy; (ii) early warning notification to the client; (iii) margin call; (iv) close-out and liquidation; (v) client responsibility for any remaining shortfall; (vi) Insurance Fund absorption of any unpaid negative balance; and (vii) only as a last resort, pro-rata mutualisation among non-defaulting ETD clients.

Mutualisation must be applied as an equal percentage across all non-defaulting clients, disproportionate harm to smaller accounts is explicitly prohibited.12

Pre-listing Market Assessment

Before listing any ETD, the VASP must conduct a documented assessment of each Underlying Asset covering price history, spot and derivatives liquidity across all relevant venues, market depth, susceptibility to price manipulation, and tokenomics including circulating supply, future supply schedule, and ownership concentration.13 A perpetual futures market on a thinly traded, concentrated-ownership token is not just a risk to the Exchange, it is a manipulation vector for the underlying spot market, and VARA’s pre-listing requirements are designed to filter for exactly that.

Client Suitability: The Retail Dimension14

The Rulebook creates a category of “ETD Client” and requires the Exchange to conduct a suitability assessment of each ETD client to determine their understanding of derivatives and risks involved. For retail investors, the suitability assessment must examine knowledge of ETD trading, financial position including proportion of net worth at risk, risk appetite alignment with the specific products, and ability to absorb sudden and significant losses.15

Critically, suitability is not a one-time gate. It is an ongoing obligation. A VASP must periodically reassess whether a retail client remains suitable for the level of leverage they are employing. If a client becomes unsuitable, whether through changed financial circumstances or demonstrated lack of understanding, their access must be blocked immediately. Training tools and educational materials are permitted and encouraged, but they cannot be designed to help clients simply pass a suitability assessment without genuine understanding. The goal is real suitability, not checkbox compliance.

Segregation and Consent

The rulebook establishes a fundamental segregation principle, wherein only ETD Clients may access ETD Services, and only ETD Clients may be required to contribute to the Insurance Fund. Non-ETD clients must not be exposed to ETD loss mutualisation. ETD Trading Accounts must be segregated from other trading accounts, and if a client has multiple ETD accounts, they must be monitored together at the client level.

Where non-ETD assets may be used to settle ETD liabilities, the VASP must provide the client with full details of the risks and mechanics involved, and must obtain explicit prior acknowledgement and consent. This should not be in the form of an opt-out or deemed consent.16 A client cannot simply agree to terms by failing to object. This consent architecture reflects a deliberate choice enabling cross-exposure between ETD and non-ETD positions, but only with the client’s informed and active agreement.

Leverage and Margin

Retail investors face a hard 5:1 leverage cap since the ETD Initial Margin for them is prescribed at a minimum threshold of 20%.17 For qualified and institutional investors, leverage is set by the VASP’s own policies but must weigh the risks including asset volatility, liquidation engine speed, and loss exposure.18 VASPs will also need to establish and impose maximum leverage limits which are suitable for each individual client and consistent with the ETD Margin.19 Additionally, this ETD-related margin is required to remain as “Client Money” or “Client VA” at all times.20

Margin assets are limited to approved categories, which include relevant underlying virtual assets, settlement virtual assets, AED, USD, approved virtual asset referenced to AED or USD, and other assets specifically approved by VARA.21 Quality and valuation procedures for ETD Margin require VARA approval, and material changes require pre-approval.22 All client accounts must be monitored at the client level and across multiple ETD accounts, so that a single client cannot open multiple accounts for the purpose of evading leverage caps or obscure the true size of their exposure.23

The ETD Services Agreement and Disclosure Obligations

The ETD Services Agreement must contain twelve mandatory items: client classification; product descriptions appropriate to that classification; all ETD terms and conditions; how trades are recorded; leverage limits per ETD type; close-out, liquidation, and loss mutualisation procedures including all Exchange rights over client assets; Insurance Fund terms; an explanation of all material risks with explicit non-opt-out client consent; ETD Margin levels and amendment circumstances with notice periods; a fee schedule; and how the VASP responds to trading halts, delistings, and market disruption events affecting Underlying Assets.24

Beyond the Agreement itself, all communications about ETDs must be fair, clear, and not misleading. Website disclosures must prominently state ETD risks and must clearly state that VARA’s approval of ETD Services is not an endorsement of any ETD or ETD type. Retail-facing disclosures must be understandable to retail investors and include greater explanation of risks and liabilities.

PRODUCT ENABLEMENT UNDER THE FRAMEWORK

Futures

Futures agreements to buy or sell an underlying asset at a predetermined price on a future date, are among the most structurally familiar instruments within the ETD framework. Unlike perpetuals, futures carry a fixed expiry, which introduces settlement risk as a distinct regulatory consideration. At expiry, the position must resolve: either the underlying asset is delivered or the difference is paid (cash settlement in a virtual asset). The framework’s requirement that ETD Services cover matching against virtual assets only, means that a Bitcoin future, for example, must settle in Bitcoin or another approved virtual Asset and not in AED or USD. This constraint shapes product design, wherein an exchange must build settlement infrastructure capable of executing virtual asset delivery or cash-equivalent settlement reliably at expiry.

The pre-listing market review is particularly significant for futures. The rulebook’s requirement to assess circulating supply, future supply schedule, ownership concentration, and susceptibility to price manipulation before listing any ETD is directly relevant here.

Options

Options granting the right but not the obligation to buy or sell an underlying asset at a specified price introduce a layer of complexity that the framework addresses both directly and by implication. The rulebook recognises options as a distinct ETD category.

The rulebook provides that VARA may disapply the Insurance Fund requirement where the VASP’s structure “materially removes or significantly mitigates negative-equity risk.” A fully collateralised covered-options platform, where every option written is backed by the underlying asset or sufficient margin to cover maximum loss is the example that the framework itself contemplates. This suggests that a VASP offering only European-style covered calls and cash-secured puts, where the maximum loss is bounded by design, may have a credible basis for seeking a waiver of the Insurance Fund requirement. Conversely, a VASP offering uncovered or “naked” option writing, where the seller’s loss is theoretically unlimited, will face the full weight of the Insurance Fund obligation and should expect VARA to scrutinise the adequacy of its fund sizing with particular rigour.

The rulebook’s requirement that retail suitability assess knowledge and experience specific to the products being offered, and the ability to bear sudden and significant losses, suggests that a VASP permitting retail investors to write uncovered options would need to demonstrate an exceptionally robust suitability framework, one that goes well beyond the standard assessment for directional futures or perpetual positions.

Contracts for Difference

CFD instruments that exchange the difference in value of an underlying asset between entry and exit without delivery of the asset itself are structurally the simplest ETD type but have historically attracted the most regulatory concern globally. CFDs combine leverage with an indefinite holding period (like perpetuals, but typically without a funding-rate mechanism) and no physical settlement obligation. The result is a pure synthetic exposure to the underlying asset’s price, which makes them accessible and popular with retail investors but also creates a direct pathway to rapid and significant losses in volatile markets.

The framework’s retail leverage cap of 5:1 is particularly relevant to CFDs. In traditional markets, CFD leverage of 30:1 or higher was common before regulators in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia intervened with product intervention measures. VARA’s 20% minimum initial margin for retail clients positions the framework at the more conservative end of the global spectrum from the outset, reflecting an awareness that leveraged CFDs on volatile virtual assets create compounding risk. As CFDs do not involve delivery of the underlying asset, the VASP’s pricing methodology is the client’s sole reference point for the value of their position. This makes the price-feed integrity requirements especially critical for CFDs. Unlike futures, which have a transparent order book and visible price formation, CFDs rely entirely on the VASP’s reference price engine.

Perpetual ETDs

Perpetual ETD are contracts with no fixed expiry that maintain their peg to spot through a funding rate. They are the highest-volume crypto derivative globally. VARA requires funding rates to be calculated no less than three times per day.25

All price feeds must be validated from multiple independent sources and reliance on a single venue’s feed shall be treated as non-compliance.26 The concern addressed by VARA through this is spot price manipulation on one reference venue triggering cascading liquidations on the derivatives platform.

For retail clients, the rulebook requires that VASPs provide access to a predictive funding-rate payment chart, which is a tool showing the client how much they would pay or receive in funding fees over a given holding period. This must include a clear disclaimer that the chart is educational only and does not constitute investment advice.

VARA RETAINED POWERS AND NOTIFICATIONS

While the capital requirements have not been amended or increased for ETD authorisation, VARA has retained the power to impose higher paid-up capital obligations or additional prudential requirements for ETD authorisation, as it may deem fit.27 VARA also retains broad intervention powers exercisable at any time including requiring suspension of ETD Services, forced position close-out, increased margin requirements, and higher operational exposure requirements.28

Immediate VARA notification is required for systemic liquidation events, any use of the Insurance Fund, and any loss mutualisation, alongside comprehensive ongoing recordkeeping obligations.29

The records regime is extensive, as a VASP must maintain suitability assessments, liquidation data, detailed profit and loss data for each client, the distribution of leverage across the client base, financial data on the Insurance Fund, information on market makers or counterparties, and records of all incidents. VARA reserves the right to require additional records and reporting at any time.

CONCLUSION

VARA’s introduction of a formalised Exchange Traded Derivatives framework marks a decisive shift from closed-pilot regime to a prescriptive and rule-driven regime. However, it is not a signal that derivative trading is now a free-for-all. It is a signal that derivative trading is permitted, but only for operators capable of managing it.

By embedding stringent requirements around client suitability, risk management, market integrity, and operational resilience, the framework raises the standard for exchanges seeking to operate in the jurisdiction. Client suitability will be assessed continuously, leverage will be calibrated to real risk, margin collateral will be valued conservatively, and liquidations will follow documented procedures. Dubai’s derivatives window is now open, but it is not a window without a frame, without guardrails, or without a regulator watching through it. It is an opening for serious, well-managed derivatives platforms operating within a clearly defined and well-monitored perimeter.

Footnotes

1. Part V, Exchange Services Rulebook, VARA, 31 March 2026.

2. VARA Public Register accessed on 31 March 2026: Deribit FZE (VL/23/12/002, active 2024/11/01); OKX Middle East Fintech FZE (VL/23/12/003, active 2024/09/17); Binance FZE (VL/24/04/001, active 2024/04/15); Foris DAX Middle East FZE / Crypto.com (VL/23/10/003, active 2024/04/03).

3. As per Schedule 1, Exchange Services Rulebook, “Underlying Assets” mean, “a Virtual Asset or any other type of asset as may be approved by VARA and stipulated in a VASPs license”.

4. As per Schedule 1, Exchange Services Rulebook, ETDs mean and include contracts for Difference (exchange the difference in value of Underlying Assets between entry and exit), Futures (agreement to buy or sell at a predetermined price), Options (right but not obligation to buy or sell), Perpetual ETDs, and any other instrument VARA designate.

5. Schedule 1, Exchange Services Rulebook.

6. Rule V.A.1, Exchange Services Rulebook.

7. Rules V.A.2 and V.A.3, Exchange Services Rulebook.

8. Rule V.A.4, Exchange Services Rulebook.

9. Rule V.A.4, Exchange Services Rulebook.

10. Rule V.I.8, Exchange Services Rulebook.

11. Rules V.J.1 – V.J.5, Exchange Services Rulebook.

12. Rules V.K.1-V.K.5, Exchange Services Rulebook.

13. Rules V.A.6(a) – (e) and V.A.7(a) – (c), Exchange Services Rulebook.

14. Rule V.C.1 (a) – (e), Exchange Services Rulebook.

15. Rule V.C.2 (a) – (f), Exchange Services Rulebook.

16. Rule V.D.6 (b), Exchange Services Rulebook.

17. Rule V.G.8, Exchange Services Rulebook.

18. Rules V.G.12(a)-(g), Exchange Services Rulebook.

19. Rule V.G.5, Exchange Services Rulebook.

. Rule V.G.6, Exchange Services Rulebook.

21. Rule V.G.3, Exchange Services Rulebook.

22. Rule V.G.4, Exchange Services Rulebook.

23. Rule V.G.7, Exchange Services Rulebook.

24. Rule V.F, Exchange Services Rulebook.

25. Rule V.H, Exchange Services Rulebook.

26. Rule V.J.7, Exchange Services Rulebook.

27. Part V.B.3, Exchange Services Rulebook.

28. Rule V.B.4, Exchange Services Rulebook.

29. Rules V.L.4 (a) – (d), Exchange Services Rulebook.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.