Cheque Execution In The UAE: Legal Position And Practical Enforcement

Under UAE law, a cheque is recognised as a commercial instrument. It constitutes a written order issued by the account holder (the drawer) instructing a bank to pay a specific sum of money to a named beneficiary or to the bearer.

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Understanding the Legal Nature of a Cheque in the UAE

Under UAE law, a cheque is recognised as a commercial instrument. It constitutes a written order issued by the account holder (the drawer) instructing a bank to pay a specific sum of money to a named beneficiary or to the bearer. The legal framework governing cheques is set out in Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022 on Commercial Transactions, which introduced significant reforms to cheque enforcement procedures.

Legal Nature of a Cheque

A cheque is a commercial paper containing an unconditional instruction from the drawer to the bank to pay a stated amount on demand. Unlike credit instruments, a cheque is intended to function as an immediate payment tool rather than a means of deferred payment.

When Is a Cheque Considered Dishonoured?

A cheque is deemed dishonoured when the bank refuses to honour it upon presentation. This typically occurs due to insufficient funds in the drawer’s account, complete lack of funds, closure of the account prior to presentation, or technical defects such as a signature mismatch.

Once the bank issues an official return memo confirming non-payment, the cheque is legally regarded as bounced.

Enforcement Through Execution Courts

After the bank issues a cheque return memo, the cheque holder may submit an execution application before the competent execution court, provided that the cheque meets the statutory conditions for execution.

A cheque may be treated as a executory instrument only in the following circumstances:

The drawer’s account contains no funds at all The available balance is insufficient to honour the cheque amount The bank account was closed prior to presentation

In addition, pursuant to the Commercial Transactions Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022), a cheque must be presented for payment within six months from its date of issue. Compliance with this statutory period is essential for the cheque to retain its executory status.

If the cheque is presented within the six-month period and is dishonoured for one of the qualifying reasons, the court may stamp it as an executory instrument and allow direct enforcement through execution proceedings, without the need to initiate substantive civil litigation.

Conversely, if the cheque is presented after the expiry of the six-month period, it loses its executory force and cannot be enforced through execution courts In such circumstances, the beneficiary may pursue recovery of the amount by filing an Application for a Payment Order before the Urgent Matters Court.

Where a cheque is returned for reasons that do not render it an executory instrument, such as a signature mismatch, it does not qualify for execution. However, the beneficiary may still seek recovery by initiating either a criminal complaint or a commercial claim, depending on the circumstances.

Once a cheque is accepted for execution, the court may impose enforcement measures including freezing bank accounts, attaching assets, imposing travel bans, and, in some cases of continued non-compliance, issuing arrest warrants.

Conclusion

The UAE’s updated legal framework enables efficient enforcement of dishonoured cheques by granting executory status to cheques that comply with statutory requirements, particularly timely presentation and qualifying grounds for dishonour. Where these conditions are met, execution courts provide a swift recovery mechanism; otherwise, beneficiaries must resort to alternative judicial procedures to assert their claims.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.