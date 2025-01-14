Celestia Successfully Launches Mainnet And TIA Token

In early 2023, Liechtenstein-based Celestia Foundation and Strange Loop Labs, the creators of Celestia(www.celestia.org ), closed a USD 55 million Series B private round led by Bain Capital

In early 2023, Liechtenstein-based Celestia Foundation and Strange Loop Labs, the creators of Celestia (www.celestia.org), closed a USD 55 million Series B private round led by Bain Capital Crypto (https://baincapitalcrypto.com).

Celestia has now reached another milestone in the project with the successful launch of the Celestia Mainnet and the TIA token on October 31, 2023.

After its launch, Celestia became one of the most sought-after projects in the community and on the markets, which led to the Celestia project standing side by side with the best blockchain projects in the world.

Celestia is a project founded by Mustafa Al-Bassam, Ismail Khoffi and John Adler that is building the world's first modular blockchain network, designed to allow anyone to easily set up their own blockchain by using Celestia as a modular consensus mechanism.

"We are very pleased with the successful launch of the Celestia Mainnet and the strong positive response from the community. We would like to thank Niedermüller Rechtsanwälte for their continuous support and advice since the beginning of our project", says Mustafa Al-Bassam.

The team at Niedermüller Rechtsanwälte, who also advised Celestia in connection with the launch of the Mainnet and the TIA Token, congratulates Celestia on this further milestone in the project and looks forward to continuing to support Celestia in the steps ahead.

Originally published 05 March 2024

