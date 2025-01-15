ARTICLE
15 January 2025

Celestia Successfully Closes USD 55 Million Series B

NA
Niedermüller Attorneys

Contributor

Niedermüller Attorneys logo

Liechtenstein Finance and Banking
Matthias Niedermüller

The Liechtenstein-based Celestia Foundation and Strange Loop Labs AG, founder and developer of Celestia(www.celestia.org), have successfully closed a USD 55 million financing round.

The recent private Series B financing round was led by Bain Capital Crypto(https://baincapitalcrypto.com), with Delphi Ventures(delphiventures.io) and Blockchain Capital(www.blockchain.capital) as additional participants.

Celestia is a project created by Mustafa Al-Bassam, Ismail Khoffi and John Adler to develop the world's first modular blockchain network that will allow anyone to deploy their own blockchain using Celestia as a modular consensus mechanism.

"We are delighted with the continued support of our community. We thank Niedermüller Attorneys at Law, who have provided great support and advice since the beginning of our project," said Mustafa Al-Bassam.

The team at Niedermüller Rechtsanwälte congratulates the entire Celestia community on the successful completion of the Series B round and looks forward to continuing to support Celestia in its future challenges.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Matthias Niedermüller
