From Forked Mandates To Regulatory Harmony: How The EBA's No Action Letter Re Maps The MiCAR–PSD2 Frontier For E Money Token Service Providers

When the European Banking Authority ("EBA") released its 34‑page No‑Action Letter on 10 June 2025, it did rather more than grant a temporary supervisory reprieve to crypto‑asset service providers ("CASPs") transacting electronic‑money tokens ("EMTs"); it exposed, with almost surgical precision, the structural incongruities created by the parallel application of the Markets in Crypto‑Assets Regulation ("MiCAR"), the Second Electronic Money Directive ("EMD2") and the Second Payment Services Directive ("PSD2"), thereby compelling practitioners, regulators and market participants alike to reassess the very fault‑lines along which token‑based payment activity is to be regulated in the near future, all while the forthcoming PSD3/Payment‑Services Regulation ("PSR") package is still being negotiated.

In a commentary, Minto and de Arruda (2025) describe the Letter as an "extra‑legislative plaster" that slows, but cannot heal, the widening gap between MiCAR's token‑specific regime and PSD2's technology‑neutral approach to payment services; yet they also acknowledge that, absent such forbearance, the immediate imposition of a dual‑licensing obligation on every EMT‑handling CASP would have risked choking innovation and fragmenting the Single Market before MiCAR had even celebrated its first birthday.

This article seeks to distil the practical consequences of the unprecedented EBA intervention for firms at the intersection of crypto asset and payment services, while offering concrete, business‑oriented recommendations for navigating the interstitial period that will end on 2 March 2026.

The Regulatory "Trilemma" in a Nutshell Tri‑layer exposure. An EMT is, by statutory law fiat (MiCAR Art 48 (2)), simultaneously a crypto‑asset, electronic money and "funds" under PSD2; each status drags into play a separate licensing perimeter, prudential baseline and conduct rule‑set.

What the No‑Action Letter Actually Does Scope carve‑outs. Until 1 March 2026 , NCAs are invited not to enforce PSD2 authorisation requirements for (i) EMT transfers on behalf of clients, (ii) EMT custody/administration, and (iii) execution of EMT‑denominated payment orders—provided the CASP already holds (or is applying for) a MiCAR licence.

Liechtenstein‑Specific Touchpoints VT‑Dienstleister under Transition: Entities that carried forward their Token‑ andVT‑Dienstleister (national VASP) registrations into the MiCAR era can rely on Art 143 MiCAR and the EBA's supervisory forbearance, but must still evidence proportional own funds and a formal risk‑management framework consistent with both TVTG and MiCAR Title V. FMA Convergence Duty: Under Art 5 (5) FMAG, the Liechtenstein FMA is legally bound to align its supervisory tools with EU convergence instruments—including EBA Opinions—making a "no‑action" approach de jure persuasive rather than merely facultative, as it has not been implemented into the EEA acquis. Prudential Budgeting: Given the cumulative application of MiCAR Annex IV and PSD2 Art 7 thresholds, a Liechtenstein CASP upgrading to a de novo PI licence should model a permanent minimum capital of at least EUR 250,000 (class 2 CASP + PIS), subject to upward adjustment where EMT volumes exceed model‑one own‑funds bands.

Strategic Options for Market Participants

Timeline Compliance Lever Practical Action Business Upside Q3 2025 – Q1 2026 Optimise MiCAR dossier Map each EMT‑related workflow against MiCAR Annex I services; isolate payment‑service‑like elements; document SCA controls. Sustain operations without PSD2 licence while building supervisory goodwill. Q3 2025 – post-2026 PI licence "lite" Leverage Art 62 (4) MiCAR cross‑use of documentation; negotiate capital‑waiver adjustments under PSD2 Art 9 (3). Early mover advantage once PSD3/PSR passport is live. Q1 2026 Strategic partnership Conclude white‑label agreement with an EU PI/EMI for EMT transfers; embed waterfall SLA into smart‑contract logic. Faster market entry; shared compliance cost. Post‑2026 Licence consolidation Monitor PSD3 "equivalence‑exemption" debates; lobby for single‑licence solution via industry bodies. Reduced regulatory friction; capital efficiency.

Unresolved Questions (and How to Prepare) Is a custodial wallet a "payment account"? The EBA says "yes, functionally," but leaves PAD obligations in limbo; firms should design APIs as if future open‑finance legislation will mandate access.

Conclusions for Decision‑Makers

The EBA's No‑Action Letter is, in effect, a 30 page spanning last minute sandbox or critics may argue band-aid to the new MiCAR legislation that buys legislators and supervisors time to craft a coherent, technology‑agnostic payments framework. While from a legislative perspective the No-Action Letter regime arguably was not intended for such purposes it brings fintech startups in the crypto asset and - payment sectors a time period – albeit short and an apparently arbitrarily chosen deadline of March 02, 2026 - to prepare and align accordingly; yet the price of that breathing space is proactive, board‑level strategic planning—particularly in capital budgeting, SCA rollout and cross‑border licensing—lest firms find themselves scrambling on 3 March 2026.

