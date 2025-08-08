Regulation Introduced On Remote Identity Verification In Crypto Asset Transactions

The Communiqué Amending the Financial Crimes Investigation Board General Communiqué (Serial No: 19) (Serial No: 28) ("Amending Communiqué") was published in the Official Gazette dated 12 June 2025 and numbered 32924 and entered into force as of its publication date.

The Amending Communiqué introduces certain amendments to the Financial Crimes Investigation Board General Communiqué (Serial No: 19) ("Communiqué"), which was published in the Official Gazette dated 30 April 2021 and numbered 31470.

Key amendments introduced by the Amending Communiqué are as follows:

The title of Article 5/A of the Communiqué has been amended to: "Remote identity verification in capital market and crypto asset service provider transactions."

A new paragraph added to Article 5/A stipulates that crypto asset service providers shall carry out remote identity verification when establishing continuous business relationships with their customers, in accordance with the procedures and safeguards set forth under the Communiqué on Remote Identification Methods and Establishment of Contractual Relationships in Electronic Environment (III-42.1).

Crypto asset service providers are required to verify the address, name, surname, date of birth, and Turkish ID number obtained within the scope of identity verification through the database of the Ministry of Interior, General Directorate of Civil Registration and Nationality.

You may access the full text of the Amending Communiqué via this link. (Only in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.