Company Exporting Luxury Cars To Russia Fined C. €4.7m

Poland’s National Tax Administration has fined a company based in Małopolska and run by Belarusian citizens PLN 20,000,000 – or approximately €4,726,000. The fine is administrative, and was the maximum allowable fine.

The company had exported over 100 luxury cars to Russia via Lithuania and Belarus in breach of EU sanctions.

The total value of the cars is said to have been PLN 49m. The press release states that “The evidence gathered indicates that the company’s managers acted knowingly and deliberately participated in the circumvention of sanctions”.

The press release does not mention if proceedings are also being brought against the individuals involved or if the company will be subject to a confiscation of its profits.