22 October 2025

Investigations Into Possible Trade In Russian And Libyan Oil Products

DM
Investigative reporting by Balkan Insight has revealed a number of investigations in Albania relating to alleged imports of Russian-origin oil products at the ports of Durres and Porto Romano.
Albania International Law
The investigations have included seizures of oil cargo from a number of vessels including in January of this year.

The same report mentions a number of investigations into alleged imports of Libyan oil in 2022 and 2023 in breach of sanctions.

Albania has broadly adopted the EU's sanctions against both Russia and Libya.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

