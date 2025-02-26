Updated Russian Sanctions Enforcement Statistics

Updated enforcement statistics are being reported (here behind a paywall, and here in summary) for the Dutch Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service (FIOD) and from Dutch Customs.

FIOD is reported to have conducted 30 cases in the three years since February 2022, with six resulting in convictions, and twenty investigations ongoing.

Customs are reported to have started 80 cases, with 16 ongoing, and 64 settled with fines of between €500 and €200,000.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.