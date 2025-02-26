ARTICLE
26 February 2025

Updated Russian Sanctions Enforcement Statistics

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Updated enforcement statistics are being reported (here behind a paywall, and here in summary) for the Dutch Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service (FIOD) and from Dutch Customs.
Netherlands International Law
Mark Handley
FIOD is reported to have conducted 30 cases in the three years since February 2022, with six resulting in convictions, and twenty investigations ongoing.

Customs are reported to have started 80 cases, with 16 ongoing, and 64 settled with fines of between €500 and €200,000.

Mark Handley
