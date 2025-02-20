Conviction For Breach Of ISIS Sanctions

On 31 January the Rotterdam District Court published its decision convicting an individual of breaches of the EU's ISIS sanctions.

The individual was sentenced to 90 days in jail, of which 74 days is suspended for 2 years. Community Service of 80 hours was also imposed.

The transfers giving rise to the offences were US$4,350 and 150,000 Syrian pounds.

The individual was also charged with financing of terrorism and human trafficking.

