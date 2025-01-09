Sanctions Enforcement Statistics: Over 900 Investigations, Hundreds Of Fines And Dozens Of Convictions

Press reporting in Finland has provided an update on Finland's sanctions enforcement.

The update provides:

over 900 preliminary investigations commenced by Finnish Customs: 13 started between 2018 and 2021; 306 started in 2022; 492 started in 2023; and 83 started in 2024 (January to September, with an uncertain number since then)

"More than half" involved minor regulatory offences and have been resolved by monetary fines without recourse to the court system. These cases are further described as: "The fine cases mainly concern private individuals who have exported small quantities of banned goods across the border. Private individuals have exported, for example, luxury goods, not equipment needed by the military".

"Dozens" of convictions and fines imposed by the courts for more serious offences. These are described as: "characterized by planning, systematicity and the pursuit of significant financial gain. Most often, they involve equipment needed on the front line. ... The perpetrators in such cases are typically small or medium-sized export or logistics companies".

The report provides no further details on the precise number of fines, the amount of fines, or other sentencing involved.

A separate report notes that the Finnish Navy has established a controlled area in the Gulf of Finland where Russian-linked vessels are inspected. This de facto maritime detention zone is encircled by Finnish naval forces and that currently 20 Russian "shadow fleet" vessels are "under scrutiny, with several facing potential long-term detention".

