9 January 2025

More Than 100 Criminal Cases For Sanctions Breaches Commenced During 2024

It has been reported that the Latvian authorities commenced 100 criminal cases for suspected sanctions violations during 2024.
In late October 2024 the figure was reported as 94, meaning that the final weeks of the year continued to see new criminal cases started.

The cases appear to be predominantly related to breaches of trade sanctions and the reporting states that the prohibited products included "engines, steel products and optical devices".

