Aircraft Detained For Suspected Involvement In Sanctions Evasion

It is being reported that a Lithuanian-registered aircraft being flown from Latvia to Russia via Finland has been intercepted and detained at Helsinki airport due to suspicions of sanctions evasion.

The pilot of the aircraft has been reported to have been involved in a number of previous alleged aircraft sales to Russian customers.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.