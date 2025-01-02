ARTICLE
2 January 2025

Aircraft Detained For Suspected Involvement In Sanctions Evasion

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 800 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
It is being reported that a Lithuanian-registered aircraft being flown from Latvia to Russia via Finland has been intercepted and detained at Helsinki airport due to suspicions of sanctions evasion.
Finland International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

It is being reported that a Lithuanian-registered aircraft being flown from Latvia to Russia via Finland has been intercepted and detained at Helsinki airport due to suspicions of sanctions evasion.

The pilot of the aircraft has been reported to have been involved in a number of previous alleged aircraft sales to Russian customers.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More