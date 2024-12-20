Police And Border Guards Conduct Over 240 Inspections Of Russian "Shadow Fleet" Vessels

It has been reported that Estonia's police and border guards have between them conducted over 240 inspections of vessels in waters of Estonia's economic zone in the last 6 months. Estonia adopted the policy of conducting inspections in June of this year.

The vessels are said to belong to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" and the inspections relate to verifying compliance with requirements such as valid insurance.

