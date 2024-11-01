94 Criminal Proceedings Commenced This Year For Russia/Belarus Sanctions Breaches

In a reported interview with Raimonds Zukuls, the Deputy Director General of Latvia's State Revenue Service, details of ongoing enforcement activity in Latvia have been provided.

These figures are specific to the EU's sanctions against Russia and Belarus and include:

94 criminal proceedings commenced during 2024;

more than 300 criminal proceedings overall ( nb. as per our earlier post, the figure was 310 back in February 2024);

as per our earlier post, the figure was 310 back in February 2024); 2170 instances of blocked exports/imports during 2023; and

more than 2400 instances of blocked imports/exports during 2024.

Zukuls is also quoted as saying that the most frequent blocked exports to Russia and Belarus were cars, tractors, electrical equipment and appliances, and the most frequent blocked imports from Russia and Belarus were wooden products, animal feed and metal products.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.