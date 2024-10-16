ARTICLE
16 October 2024

Three Russian Nationals Under Investigation For Dual-Use Exports

DM
Further to our earlier post from May when three Russian national university students were arrested in Finland, an update on the case has now been reported.
Finland International Law
The investigation of all three individuals continues, with two having been released from custody over the summer and the third recently released.

The conditions of bail include a travel ban, and it is said that the three are being investigated in relation to the "gross regulatory crime" of exporting dual use goods from Finland to Russia in breach of EU sanctions.

It is unclear whether this case is related to Tampere University recently reporting itself to the Finnish police.

