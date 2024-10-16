Three Russian Nationals Under Investigation For Dual-Use Exports

Further to our earlier post from May when three Russian national university students were arrested in Finland, an update on the case has now been reported.

The investigation of all three individuals continues, with two having been released from custody over the summer and the third recently released.

The conditions of bail include a travel ban, and it is said that the three are being investigated in relation to the "gross regulatory crime" of exporting dual use goods from Finland to Russia in breach of EU sanctions.

It is unclear whether this case is related to Tampere University recently reporting itself to the Finnish police.

