15 October 2024

Netherlands – Company Convicted And Fined For Aircraft Part Exports

Further to our post of yesterday about an individual sentenced to 32 months for exporting aircraft parts to Russia in breach of EU sanctions, the Rotterdam District court has released a second judgment for the conviction of the company involved.
The company has been sentenced to pay a fine of €165,826. The prosecutor was seeking a fine of all the funds in the company's bank accounts at the time it was raided, but it is unclear from the judgment whether the fine is that sum.

The company is not named in the judgment.

