Dubai Court Of Cassation Highlights Employment Litigation Risks In Hybrid Remuneration Disputes In The UAE

A recent Dubai Court of Cassation decision offers an important warning for employers operating modern remuneration structures in the United Arab Emirates. As compensation models become increasingly sophisticated, employment disputes may no longer be determined solely by contractual drafting.

Dubai Court of Cassation Highlights Employment Litigation Risks in Hybrid Remuneration Disputes

A significant UAE employment law ruling on compensation design, evidentiary consistency, and dispute strategy.

A recent Dubai Court of Cassation decision offers an important warning for employers operating modern remuneration structures in the United Arab Emirates. As compensation models become increasingly sophisticated, employment disputes may no longer be determined solely by contractual drafting. Courts may also examine how remuneration operated in practice, how the parties positioned their arguments during litigation, and whether the evidentiary record supports a materially different commercial reality.

For employers operating in healthcare, consulting, advisory, brokerage, and other performance-driven sectors, this judgment carries significant practical relevance. It highlights how misalignment between contractual salary wording, payroll implementation, compensation architecture, and litigation strategy can create material employment litigation risk under UAE employment law.

More broadly, the decision reinforces a fundamental litigation principle: inconsistency in legal position can materially undermine a party’s own case.

Background: a Dubai labour dispute over remuneration characterisation

The dispute arose between a Dubai healthcare employer and a psychiatrist following the termination of the employment relationship.

The employee commenced labour proceedings seeking statutory employment entitlements totaling AED 828,314.79, including:

Notice compensation claim AED 154,445.33

Accrued annual leave claim AED 364,490

End-of-service gratuity claim AED 305,379.46

Repatriation-related benefits AED 4,000

The employer, in turn, pursued a counterclaim seeking AED 140,808.63 in notice compensation.

At first instance, the employee was awarded AED 301,816, while the employer’s counterclaim was initially accepted, with judicial set-off applied between the competing awards.

However, the employer’s counterclaim was later rejected on appeal, and the dispute ultimately reached the Dubai Court of Cassation.

The central issue was the legal characterisation of remuneration.

The employee argued that the practical compensation structure was not limited to the fixed salary stated in the formal employment contract. Instead, she contended that remuneration operated in practice through a participation-based model linked to collected client revenues, resulting in a materially higher remuneration basis for calculating employment entitlements.

The employer argued that statutory entitlements should be assessed exclusively by reference to the salary recorded in the approved employment documentation, with variable payments treated separately.

This created a commercially significant question under UAE employment law: when contractual wording and operational remuneration diverge, which may carry greater evidentiary significance?

Why this case matters for UAE employers

Many businesses operating in the UAE continue to rely on remuneration models that extend beyond conventional fixed salary structures.

This is particularly common where compensation includes:

commissions;

performance-linked incentives;

professional fee participation;

revenue-sharing arrangements;

hybrid remuneration structures;

and productivity-based compensation models.

Such arrangements are commercially legitimate.

The legal risk arises when compensation practice, payroll treatment, contractual documentation, and legal strategy are not aligned.

This judgment illustrates how those inconsistencies may become central in a Dubai labour dispute.

Professional commentary Faris Raian, Founder & Managing Partner and Senior Legal Consultant at Leaders Advocates, notes that employment disputes involving modern remuneration structures increasingly turn not only on contractual wording, but on evidentiary consistency, compensation implementation, and litigation strategy. Where practical payment arrangements diverge from formal documentation, legal exposure may extend beyond entitlement calculations into broader dispute risk management.

Key legal questions

The decision addressed several practical questions relevant to employers, HR decision-makers, and employment litigators:

Can UAE labour courts assess statutory employment entitlements by reference to the practical remuneration relationship evidenced between the parties, rather than relying exclusively on contractual salary wording?

What evidentiary significance do judicial admissions and inconsistent litigation positions carry in employment disputes?

Can an employer successfully recover notice compensation after accepting an employee’s immediate resignation without requiring service of the notice period?

These are recurring risk issues in UAE employment litigation.

Court analysis

Practical remuneration evidence may materially influence entitlement assessment

The Court reaffirmed an important principle in UAE employment litigation: determining remuneration for entitlement purposes is fundamentally a factual matter within the evidentiary discretion of the trial court.

This means courts may examine:

contractual documentation;

expert evidence;

payment arrangements;

party admissions;

litigation conduct;

and the practical commercial relationship between the parties.

In this case, the courts accepted evidence that the remuneration model operated in practice through a participation-based structure linked to collected client revenues.

The Dubai Court of Cassation upheld that assessment.

Importantly, the judgment should not be read as diminishing the legal significance of formal employment contracts.

Rather, it demonstrates that where the factual record supports a materially different practical remuneration structure, courts may assess commercial substance alongside contractual form.

That distinction is critical for employers operating variable compensation models.

Litigation inconsistency may become outcome-determinative

The most strategically significant aspect of the judgment was not the compensation model itself.

It was the employer’s own litigation position.

While arguing that employee entitlements should be calculated using the lower contractual salary, the employer simultaneously pursued its own counterclaim for notice compensation using the higher remuneration figure associated with the practical compensation arrangement.

That inconsistency materially weakened its position.

The Court treated the employer’s own litigation conduct as evidentiary support against its salary argument.

This reflects a wider litigation principle with practical significance:

parties should avoid adopting contradictory compensation narratives for short-term tactical advantage.

For employers and counsel handling employment disputes, this may be the most commercially important lesson in the case.

Notice rights may be affected by employer conduct

The employer also pursued compensation in lieu of notice after the employee resigned with immediate effect.

However, the Court found that the employer had accepted the resignation immediately and effectively released the employee from serving the notice period.

That finding proved decisive.

Having accepted immediate termination without insisting on performance of the notice obligation, the employer’s counterclaim failed.

The practical lesson is straightforward:

notice rights should be handled deliberately, documented clearly, and aligned with the intended legal position.

For employers managing resignations under UAE employment law, immediate responses should be treated as legal decisions rather than routine administrative actions.

Expert evidence remains strategically influential

The judgment also reinforces the importance of expert-stage litigation management in UAE labour disputes.

The Court reiterated that expert reports form part of the evidentiary framework and may be adopted where persuasive.

Where a court adopts expert reasoning, it is not necessarily required to separately address every objection raised against that report.

For litigants, the implication is clear:

expert-stage submissions are not procedural formalities—they can materially shape outcomes.

Practical implications for UAE employers

1. Compensation architecture should be reviewed

Employers operating hybrid remuneration structures should ensure alignment between:

employment contracts;

payroll implementation;

compensation policies;

financial documentation;

and operational payment practices.

Misalignment creates avoidable legal exposure.

2. Variable remuneration should be clearly classified

Businesses should distinguish clearly between:

fixed salary;

commission;

incentive compensation;

discretionary bonuses;

revenue participation;

and profit-sharing arrangements.

Ambiguity may create disputes over entitlement calculations, including end-of-service gratuity exposure.

3. Litigation strategy must remain internally consistent

Employment disputes are frequently influenced by evidentiary coherence.

A position advanced in one aspect of the dispute may materially affect another.

Short-term tactical inconsistency can create long-term legal damage.

4. Resignation responses require legal discipline

Immediate resignation acceptance should not be treated as a routine HR process.

Employers should consider:

whether notice rights are intended to be preserved;

whether waiver is being granted;

how communications are framed;

and how future litigation arguments may be affected.

Wider market significance

This judgment reflects a broader commercial reality in the UAE employment market.

Compensation structures have evolved faster than many employment documentation frameworks.

In performance-driven sectors, remuneration increasingly operates through hybrid models that blur traditional legal distinctions.

As these arrangements become more common, disputes over remuneration characterisation are likely to increase.

The resulting legal risk extends beyond entitlement calculations into:

employment contract drafting;

HR governance;

payroll compliance;

litigation strategy;

and broader legal risk management.

Key takeaway

The most important lesson from this case is not simply that practical remuneration evidence may influence entitlement calculations.

It is that compensation design and litigation conduct are closely interconnected.

A poorly aligned remuneration structure may create exposure.

A contradictory litigation strategy may significantly increase it.

Conclusion

The Dubai Court of Cassation decision provides a timely warning for UAE employers operating modern remuneration structures.

The judgment reinforces that:

practical remuneration evidence may materially influence legal assessment where supported by the factual record;

inconsistent litigation positions may undermine a party’s own defence;

expert evidence remains highly influential in UAE labour disputes;

notice rights may be compromised through employer conduct;

and compensation architecture should align with contractual and operational reality.

For businesses operating under UAE employment law, remuneration design should be treated not merely as an HR issue, but as a strategic legal risk management issue.

Case Reference: Dubai Court of Cassation, Labour Appeal No. 10 of 2026, decision dated 7 April 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.