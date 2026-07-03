Dubai Court Of Cassation Confirms Employment Rights Without Formal MOHRE Contracts In UAE Labour Disputes

Dubai Court of Cassation Warns Employers Against Relying on Undocumented Employment Structures in UAE Labour Disputes

A significant UAE employment law ruling on proof of employment, undocumented work arrangements, applicable law, and labour litigation risk.

A recent Dubai Court of Cassation decision provides an important clarification for employers operating in the UAE: the absence of a formal Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) employment contract does not necessarily defeat an employee’s labour claims.

In a significant employment dispute involving competing corporate entities, an undocumented employment structure, and claims exceeding AED 688,000, the Dubai Court of Cassation reaffirmed that employment relationships may be established through all legally recognised methods of proof. Employers cannot avoid the application of UAE labour law simply because formal employment documentation was not properly implemented.

The judgment also reinforces broader litigation principles concerning jurisdiction, evidentiary conduct, and employer compliance obligations.

For employers, corporate groups, founders, HR leadership, and legal teams operating in the UAE, the decision serves as a practical warning:

informal employment structures may create significant labour law exposure, even where formal contractual compliance is absent.

Background: employment claim exceeding AED 688,000

The dispute arose from employment proceedings commenced by an employee against a corporate defendant seeking employment entitlements totaling AED 688,000, together with interest and a service certificate.

The employee alleged that he had commenced employment in June 2022 on a remuneration package of AED 60,000 per month, structured as:

Fixed monthly salary

AED 45,000

Total monthly package alleged

AED 60,000

Profit participation alleged

22%

Total claim

AED 688,000

The employee alleged that his employment was terminated on 21 July 2023 without notice.

The claim included:

AED 70,000 salary differentials for the period from June to October 2022;

salary differentials for the period from June to October 2022; AED 120,000 salary differentials for the period from November 2022 to June 2023;

salary differentials for the period from November 2022 to June 2023; AED 60,000 salary for July 2023;

salary for July 2023; AED 30,000 annual leave compensation;

annual leave compensation; AED 48,000 end-of-service gratuity;

end-of-service gratuity; AED 180,000 notice compensation;

notice compensation; AED 180,000 compensation for alleged arbitrary dismissal.

A court-appointed expert was engaged. Following expert review, the employee joined an additional entity to the proceedings and revised the claim against both entities jointly.

Procedural complexity: jurisdiction and corporate structure

At first instance, the Dubai Courts initially declined jurisdiction. That ruling was overturned on appeal, and the jurisdictional dispute later reached the Dubai Court of Cassation.

One respondent argued that no employment relationship existed, no employment contract had been concluded, no residency sponsorship had been issued, no salary obligations were formally documented, and Dubai Courts lacked jurisdiction.

However, the evidentiary record showed more complexity. The Court found that one entity was licensed within Dubai Integrated Economic Zones / Dubai Silicon Oasis, the same controlling individual served as owner or manager across the interconnected corporate structure, salary transfers had been made, records reflected overlapping payment activity involving both entities, and one defendant had failed to facilitate expert access to corporate records.

The Court therefore upheld Dubai jurisdiction. This aspect of the ruling is commercially significant for group structures operating across mainland, free zone, and affiliated entity arrangements.

Professional commentary Faris Raian, Founder & Managing Partner and Senior Legal Consultant at Leaders Advocates, is a member of the International Bar Association (IBA) and a foreign member of the American Bar Association (ABA). He notes that employment disputes involving informal or commercially improvised employment structures frequently expose legal risk beyond the immediate compensation claim. Where businesses rely on operational employment arrangements without corresponding regulatory and contractual implementation, litigation exposure may extend into jurisdictional disputes, evidentiary complications, and broader compliance risk.

The central issue before the Dubai Court of Cassation was legally significant.

The appellate court had effectively treated the absence of formal employment documentation as a barrier to labour law relief. Specifically, no formal MOHRE employment contract had been produced, the employee had not been formally registered within the relevant employment systems, and the lower court therefore treated parts of the dispute under the UAE Civil Transactions Law, rather than applying UAE labour law.

This approach materially affected the employee’s claims. Because the Civil Transactions Law does not govern labour entitlements in the same manner, claims for annual leave, end-of-service gratuity, notice compensation, and dismissal-related compensation were adversely affected.

Court analysis

Employment relationships may be proven through all recognised methods of evidence

The Dubai Court of Cassation reaffirmed an important principle under UAE labour law.

Under Article 8(2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, workers may establish the existence of employment, remuneration, and labour rights through all legally recognised methods of proof.

The Court made clear that labour rights do not disappear merely because an employer failed to properly formalise employment documentation.

Regulatory non-compliance does not necessarily prevent labour liability.

Employers cannot rely on their own compliance failures to avoid labour law

The Court also reaffirmed a broader compliance principle. Obtaining work permits and implementing formal employment registration are employer obligations, not employee obligations.

If the absence of documentation could defeat employee rights, employers would effectively benefit from their own compliance failures. The Court rejected that outcome.

Incorrect legal characterisation may materially distort labour outcomes

A central defect identified by the Court concerned legal classification.

The lower court applied labour law for certain salary-related aspects of the dispute, while simultaneously applying the Civil Transactions Law to other claims, including end-of-service gratuity, notice compensation, annual leave, and dismissal-related compensation.

The Court found this legally flawed. It reaffirmed that courts must independently identify the correct legal framework based on the true substance of the dispute, the underlying factual relationship, and the actual nature of the claims.

Because the dispute concerned labour rights arising from an employment relationship, UAE labour law, not general civil law, was the governing framework.

Expert evidence and payment conduct may prove employment relationships

The evidentiary record was important. The Court noted evidence including expert findings, salary transfers, overlapping entity conduct, and practical employment arrangements.

Courts may assess practical employment substance rather than formal documentation alone.

Jurisdiction may extend across interconnected corporate structures

The Court confirmed that Dubai jurisdiction may be engaged where one genuine defendant is properly located within Dubai, claims are sufficiently connected, corporate entities are genuinely implicated, and evidentiary records support operational integration.

Corporate fragmentation alone may not isolate litigation risk.

Outcome

The Dubai Court of Cassation rejected the employer’s jurisdictional challenge, overturned the defective legal analysis affecting the employee’s labour claims, confirmed that UAE labour law was the correct legal framework, and remitted the case back to the Court of Appeal for reconsideration.

Practical implications for UAE employers

1. Informal employment structures create labour law risk

Operational employment arrangements without proper documentation remain legally dangerous.

2. MOHRE non-compliance does not eliminate labour exposure

Failure to formalise employment may increase legal exposure rather than reduce it.

3. Group structures require governance discipline

Interconnected corporate arrangements may create shared litigation risk.

4. Compensation design requires evidentiary discipline

Salary transfers, profit participation, and informal remuneration structures may materially influence labour litigation outcomes.

5. Courts focus on substance, not labels

Calling an arrangement “commercial” or “informal” does not necessarily remove labour law risk.

Key takeaway

The most important lesson from this judgment is clear:

an undocumented employment relationship may still be a legally enforceable employment relationship.

Employers cannot assume that missing contracts, absent registrations, or internal structural informality eliminate labour obligations.

Conclusion

The Dubai Court of Cassation decision provides an important warning for UAE employers.

The judgment confirms that employment relationships may be proven without formal MOHRE contracts; labour rights may be established through all recognised evidence; employers remain responsible for employment compliance implementation; labour law cannot be displaced simply because documentation is incomplete; and operational employment reality may outweigh formal structural presentation.

For employers operating in the UAE, employment compliance should be treated as a strategic legal risk management issue, not merely an administrative process.

Case Reference: Dubai Court of Cassation, Labour Appeals No. 186 and 188 of 2025, decision dated 17 February 2026.