New UAE WPS Salary Rules For Employers

The rules governing salary payment in the UAE private sector have changed. Ministerial Resolution No. 340 of 2026, issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) and in force from 1 June 2026...

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The rules governing salary payment in the UAE private sector have changed. Ministerial Resolution No. 340 of 2026, issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) and in force from 1 June 2026, repeals Ministerial Resolution No. 598 of 2022 and introduces a single, non-negotiable deadline: wages for each Gregorian month must reach employees’ accounts through the Wage Protection System (WPS), or another Ministry-approved channel, by the first day of the following month. Any payment after that date is treated as delayed. There is no grace period.

For businesses accustomed to the previous framework, where due dates followed the employment contract and a 15-day window applied before late payment was flagged, this is a structural change to payroll, not a technical adjustment. Employers who pay midmonth in arrears are the most exposed and should restructure their payment cycles now.

The 85% Compliance Rule

The Resolution introduces a two-level compliance test, raising the previous threshold of 80% to 85%:

Company level: an establishment is compliant if at least 85% of the total wages due to its workforce are transferred by the due date.

an establishment is compliant if at least 85% of the total wages due to its workforce are transferred by the due date. Individual level: an employee is treated as paid if they receive at least 85% of their entitled wage, provided the shortfall reflects lawful deductions under the Labour Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021).

an employee is treated as paid if they receive at least 85% of their entitled wage, provided the shortfall reflects lawful deductions under the Labour Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021). Practical effect on deductions: although the Labour Law permits deductions of up to 20% of salary (and more where multiple grounds apply), the new threshold means deductions exceeding 15% of the monthly wage may cause an employee to register as unpaid on the system. Deduction practices should be reviewed with this in mind.

What Happens If Salaries Are Paid Late

The real substance of the Resolution lies in its enforcement framework. Monitoring is electronic and begins on the due date itself. From there, the consequences escalate in defined stages:

Day 2: MOHRE issues official notifications and warnings alerting the company to its non-compliance.

Day 5: the Ministry may suspend the issuance of new work permits and formally require the company to settle the overdue wages.

Day 11: administrative fines may be imposed (typically AED 1,000 per affected worker, capped at AED 20,000) and, where the delay is repeated within six months, the company may be downgraded to the Third Category under MOHRE’s classification system. The commercial impact of reclassification is significant: a two-year work permit that costs a First Category company AED 250 costs a Third Category company AED 3,450.

Day 16: MOHRE may automatically register a labour dispute against the company on behalf of the affected employees. Workers no longer need to file complaints themselves. Companies employing 25 or more workers in higher-risk sectors (including construction, transport and storage, security services, cleaning services and recruitment) face further work permit suspensions.

Day 21: the most severe measures apply, including precautionary attachment of company assets, travel bans against the responsible officials, enforcement orders to recover unpaid wages and, for larger or repeat offenders, referral to the Public Prosecution.

Exemptions and Delegation

The Resolution exempts certain categories from the violation calculations:

Employees engaged in wage litigation

Workers reported for absconding or under judicial restriction

Employees on unpaid leave

Holders of a mission work permit of up to three months

Certain foreign employees of foreign establishments paid outside the UAE, with Ministry approval

Two further points to note:

New joiners are no longer exempt. The previous exemption for new employees during their first 30 days has been removed. New employees fall within the WPS from day one, so onboarding and bank account setup must move at the same speed as recruitment.

Delegation is permitted but liability stays with the employer. Payroll processing may be delegated to third parties, provided the delegate’s details and scope are notified to MOHRE. Delegation does not transfer responsibility: the employer remains liable for timely payment.

Recommendations for Employers

The practical steps are straightforward, but they need to be taken before the first day of the month, not after.

Payroll cycles should be adjusted so that salaries clear by the 1st. Early payment at the end of the preceding month is recognised as compliant. Deduction arrangements should be documented and tested against the 15% practical ceiling. Onboarding processes should ensure new employees can be paid through the WPS immediately. Groups operating across the mainland and free zones should confirm the position entity by entity: the Resolution applies directly to MOHRE-licensed establishments, and free zones operating the WPS (such as JAFZA and DMCC) are expected to follow.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can UAE employers still pay salaries on the 25th of the month, as we always have?

Yes, provided you are paying the wages for that same month. Early payment is recognized as compliant. What is no longer permissible is paying the previous month’s wages mid-month in arrears: wages for each Gregorian month must be credited by the first day of the following month.

2. What if the 1st falls on a weekend or public holiday?

The Resolution sets the first day of the month as the due date without a stated extension for weekends or holidays, and payments after that date are treated as delayed. The prudent course is to instruct your bank or WPS agent so that funds clear on or before the 1st regardless of the calendar.

3. Do the rules apply to free zone companies?

The Resolution applies directly to establishments licensed with MOHRE. Free zones that already operate the WPS (notably JAFZA and DMCC) are expected to apply the same framework, while other free zones administer their own frameworks. Groups with mixed structures should confirm the position entity by entity

4. We use an external payroll provider. Are we protected if they miss the deadline?

No. The Resolution permits delegation of payroll processing, provided MOHRE is notified of the delegate and the scope of the delegation, but responsibility for timely payment remains with the employer. A service-level failure by your provider is your violation, though it may be grounds for a contractual claim against the provider.

5. Can a UAE travel ban really be imposed on management for late salaries?

Yes. From the 21st day of delay, precautionary measures may extend to the person responsible for the company, including a travel ban, alongside attachment of company assets and referral to the Public Prosecution in serious or repeated cases.

6. What if I don’t pay one of my employees in the UAE?

Non-payment of a single employee is still a violation. The compliance test operates at two levels: even if your establishment clears the 85% company-level threshold, the unpaid employee registers individually as unpaid on the system, and the enforcement timeline applies to that worker. Fines are calculated per affected worker (typically AED 1,000 each), and from the 16th day of delay MOHRE may register a labor dispute against the company on the employee’s behalf. The worker does not need to file a complaint. If the non-payment reflects a genuine dispute, such as a contested deduction or a worker who has stopped attending, the correct route is to use the applicable mechanism i.e. lawful documented deductions, an absconding report, or wage litigation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.