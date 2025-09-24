Webinar: Navigating Project Work In Norway

Please watch this webinar from Magnus Legal covering project work in Norway.

Today, we have expanded to four offices in Bergen, Stavanger, Trondheim, and Oslo, serving customers nationwide and international businesses entering the Norwegian market.

For you, this means accessing all key services needed when doing business in the Norwegian market—in one place.

Founded in 2005, we set out to complement services such as accounting, payroll, and advisory with specialized legal expertise in taxation, VAT, and related legal areas. We have continued on this path and expanded our services and expertise to become a full-service provider for foreign and Norwegian companies operating in Norway.

Whether it's wind farms off the west coast, solar power installations in remote areas, major transportation infrastructure, or complex onshore and offshore construction projects, Norway regularly welcomes foreign companies to contribute their expertise. But while Norway may be open for business, entering the Norwegian project market involves a dense forest of regulations, reporting requirements, tax and VAT rules, and labor law compliance that must be understood and navigated correctly. This is where our webinar comes in, a webinar that should be highly relevant for:

- Foreign contractors and subcontractors involved in construction or installation work in Norway

- Energy and renewable sector companies planning operations on Norwegian soil or the continental shelf

- Project managers, HR professionals, and finance/legal teams responsible for compliance abroad

- Any company looking to hire out labor or deliver specialized services in Norway

The webinar, led by senior partners and legal experts from Magnus Legal, will equip you with practical knowledge to help your project succeed - not just technically, but legally and administratively. You'll gain insights into the full lifecycle of establishing and executing a project in Norway, including:

- Structuring and Registration - choosing the right setup.

- Compliance Made Clear

- VAT and Tax Insights

- HR and Payroll Considerations

With tight deadlines, complex rules, and real financial risk involved, preparation is essential. Whether you're preparing a major infrastructure rollout or simply considering Norway as your next market, this webinar is an opportunity to gain clarity and confidence before stepping into the Norwegian project market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.