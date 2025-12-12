ARTICLE
12 December 2025

Finding The Perfect Formula For Workplace Culture

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
Hands up. I'm biased. Throughout this year's Formula 1 season, I've been rooting for McLaren's Lando Norris. He did it. He won his maiden title.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Sheila Fahy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sheila Fahy’s articles from A&O Shearman are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries

Hands up. I'm biased. Throughout this year's Formula 1 season, I've been rooting for McLaren's Lando Norris. He did it. He won his maiden title.

The Formula 1 track and its vast infrastructure may not look like your average workplace, but there are more similarities than you might imagine. McLaren's CEO, Zak Brown, was asked yesterday by Naga Munchetty how the team managed the double: the Drivers' and Constructors' titles. His answer was disarmingly simple. It's all about people and culture. With 1,400 staff, you have to row in the same direction, support each other and know your role. In his view, culture drives performance.

Commentators and other F1 teams generally agreed that McLaren's controversial "Papaya Rules" policy of treating both drivers equally and fairly, would never work. The wisdom was that you must have a number one and a number two; equality might be laudable, but it doesn't work in a fiercely competitive environment. They were wrong.

Winning in F1 without a designated number one is a reminder that high performance is not a personality cult. It is a management choice. When leaders set clear roles, invest in trust, and reward collective effort as much as individual brilliance, the results compound. Strong performance is built by strong management, and strong management is sustained by a strong culture. McLaren proved that fairness is not the enemy of ambition; it is the operating system that lets ambition run flat out.

In any workplace, if you want the double of results and resilience, then treat your people like drivers who can both win, and give them a culture that makes it possible.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Sheila Fahy
Sheila Fahy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More