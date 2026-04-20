Jersey Relocation Update - Skilled High Earner Application Route

Briefing Summary: Jersey has a number of application routes for those wishing to move to the island to undertake business activities. Jersey’s new Skilled High Earner route is designed for non‑resident entrepreneurs who will establish themselves in business in Jersey and obtain a Licensed permission under the Control of Housing and Work (Jersey) Law 2012 ("CHL Law") framework. For internationally mobile individuals considering Jersey, the Skilled High Earner route sits alongside High Value Residency (HVR) for high net worth individuals, and more conventional business licensing and essential employee (Licensed) arrangements under the Control of Housing and Work regime.

The new Skilled High Earner entry route

Who is it for?

The route applies to non‑resident individuals who wish to relocate to Jersey as a Skilled High Earner. Applicants are expected to establish a business presence in Jersey and to request licensed permission.

Unlike the more orthodox business licensing route, there is no obligation to employ others – this new route is focused more on personal activity.

This new route may be utilised for those wishing to set up a local business or for those wishing to work remotely at a senior level for a business operating elsewhere.

Eligibility

The applicant must not already be ordinarily resident in Jersey, must not own a residential property in Jersey, and must not hold an existing residential status at the time of application.

The applicant must establish themselves in business in Jersey to be eligible for a Business Licence and the associated Licensed consent. There is no prescribed business type or format.

The applicant must undertake their business activity ‘full‑time’ in Jersey (more than 25 hours per week) and be actively generating earned income through their business activity.

Criteria

Minimum income of £250,000 per annum: the applicant must demonstrate how they will meet a Jersey‑taxable income requirement of at least £250,000 per year for the duration of their licensed permission (up to 10 years, or until they achieve Entitled status, whichever comes first).

Economic and/or social benefit: the applicant must commit to generating economic and/or social benefit for Jersey and be able to evidence how this will be undertaken eg: mentoring or investment in local business board or non‑executive roles, and/or community or charitable engagement



Ongoing requirements

Maintain annual Jersey‑taxable income of at least £250,000 for up to 10 years, or until Entitled status is achieved, whichever comes first.

Maintain ‘full‑time’ employment through the applicant’s own business (more than 25 hours per week).

Only purchase or lease property valued at £2 million or above.

Duration and review

A licensed permission is granted for an initial period of five years, at which point it will be reviewed for continued compliance with the conditions above.

Switching out of the route

Approved applicants who later decide not to continue under the Skilled High Earner route may seek a standard business licence and licensed permission. A new application will be required and such applications are referred for ministerial consideration. Approval is not guaranteed and any decision to change status is made at the applicant’s own risk.

Other Jersey routes

High Value Residency (HVR)

High Value Residency is a long‑standing programme under which the Chief Minister may grant Entitled residential status under the CHW Law where satisfied that doing so will have a social or economic benefit and is in the best interests of the community.

Financial profile: applicants are expected to have personal wealth in excess of £10,000,000, sustainable worldwide earnings comfortably in excess of £1,250,000 per year and (in practice) a high level of personal wealth.

Tax contribution: there is a minimum tax payable of £250,000 per year, although meeting the minimum does not guarantee approval.

Benefit to Jersey: wider social and economic factors may be taken into account, including business contribution, voluntary or charitable engagement, and other background considerations.

Housing expectations: the Population Office generally expects purchase or lease of high value property, typically valued in excess of £3.5 million for a house or £1.75 million for an apartment.

Standard business licensing and essential employee (licensed) arrangements

Under the CHW Law, anyone wishing to run a business in Jersey or employ staff must hold an appropriate business license (subject to a limited number of exceptions).

A business license is a regulatory permission to operate a business and employ staff; it does not, by itself, confer a residential status.

Immigration overlay (separate to CHWL status)

Immigration permission and work permits operate alongside the CHW Law regime. Individuals who are not British or Irish citizens will generally need appropriate immigration permission to live and work in Jersey, and employers recruiting from overseas must comply with Jersey’s work permit policy.

Side-by-side comparison

Skilled High Earner High Value Residency (HVR) Standard business licensing/licensed (essential employee) Aimed at Skilled high earners establishing a Jersey presence Ultra-high net worth individuals Businesses operating in Jersey; individuals typically as employees Status outcome Licensed permission (initial five years; review) Entitled status (discretionary ministerial grant) Business licence to operate/employ; individual status depends on CHW Law category and employer permissions Financial threshold £250,000 Jersey-taxable income per annum (ongoing) Worldwide earnings >£1,250,000; minimum tax £250,000; significant wealth expected (in excess of £10 million) No single income threshold in the licensing framework; focus on licensing criteria and permissions Property expectation Purchase/lease property valued at £2m or above High value property typically £3.5m+ house or £1.75m+ apartment Depends on CHW Law status; licensed individual may buy/lease while status maintained

Practical takeaway