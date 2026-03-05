Bulgaria Annual Tax Filing: 28 February Deadline For 2025 Income Statements

Bulgarian employers face a critical 28 February 2026 deadline for submitting annual income statements covering all 2025 compensation. This National Revenue Agency (NRA) filing is mandatory for employment income, contractor payments, and income to qualifying shareholders, with accurate submission essential for tax compliance and avoiding subsequent corrections. With less than three weeks remaining, immediate preparation is required.

Required Statement Information

The annual income statement uses the official NRA-approved form and must include comprehensive data for all individuals who received remuneration in 2025 under employment contracts, management and control agreements, and income of partners and shareholders with qualified participation, including seafarers' income. The statement contains:

Taxable income paid during 2025

Withheld tax and social security contributions

Tax reliefs applied throughout the year

Results from annual tax equalization calculations

Critical consideration is given to the employer's status as of 31 December 2025. If your company was the employee's primary employer, income received from any other employer during 2025 must also be included in the tax equalization calculation.

Key Compliance Considerations

The statement also covers certain non-taxable income categories, including meal vouchers, social expenses, and other qualifying benefits. For 2025, the NRA has introduced new income classification codes, requiring careful review during form completion to ensure proper categorization. The data submitted forms the foundation for individual annual tax returns in Bulgaria, making accuracy critical. Timely and precise submission prevents discrepancies, corrections, and subsequent NRA notifications that can create administrative burden and potential compliance issues.

Eurofast's Take

Eurofast Bulgaria's payroll and tax compliance team provides comprehensive support for annual income statement preparation and submission. Our services include data verification and reconciliation across payroll systems, form completion using the NRA's official format, tax equalization calculations for employees with multiple employers, proper classification of taxable versus non-taxable income, and application of the updated income codes introduced for 2025. With the 28 February deadline approaching rapidly, we assist employers in meeting their reporting obligations accurately and on time, minimizing the risk of NRA discrepancies or subsequent corrections. We also provide year-round payroll advisory services to ensure ongoing compliance with Bulgarian tax and social security regulations.

