Supporting Bereaved Parents At Work: The New Day-one Paternity Leave Entitlement

The Paternity Leave (Bereavement) Act 2024, in force from 29 December 2025, introduces a day-one entitlement to statutory paternity leave in one specific situation. Where a child’s mother, adopter or intended adopter dies in connection with childbirth or placement, the surviving parent may be entitled to take statutory paternity leave immediately, without needing the usual qualifying period of service.

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The Paternity Leave (Bereavement) Act 2024, in force from 29 December 2025, introduces a day-one entitlement to statutory paternity leave in one specific situation. Where a child’s mother, adopter or intended adopter dies in connection with childbirth or placement, the surviving parent may be entitled to take statutory paternity leave immediately, without needing the usual qualifying period of service.

This change matters because the request for leave is likely to come at the worst possible time. An employee may be contacting their employer from the middle of a crisis, with little ability to explain what has happened, what they need, or what they are entitled to. In those circumstances, the way an employer responds can either reduce pressure, or unintentionally add to it.

This article explains how the day-one paternity leave change works, and how employers can approach the situation in a way that is legally sound, consistent, and compassionate.

A very specific change, aimed at a very specific gap

For most employers, statutory paternity leave is familiar and is dealt with through established HR processes. However, bereavement connected with childbirth or placement does not follow a predictable pattern. Information can emerge in stages, the employee may not be able to communicate clearly, and managers may be faced with a situation they have never encountered before.

It is against that background that this reform is best understood. Under the standard statutory framework, paternity leave is subject to eligibility requirements, including a minimum period of continuous employment. In the circumstances covered by the Paternity Leave (Bereavement) Act 2024, that qualifying service barrier is removed. In other words, where the statutory criteria apply, an employee should not be refused statutory paternity leave solely because they have only recently joined the organisation.

This is not a broad redesign of paternity leave and it does not create a new type of family leave. The entitlement remains statutory paternity leave, within the existing legal scheme. The change is about access. It ensures that in these exceptional circumstances, the employee’s start date does not become a reason to deny protected time away from work.

Why the first response from an employer matters

In many areas of employment law, issues arise slowly. Concerns develop, decisions are discussed, and the next steps can be planned. This is not one of those situations.

Where a mother, adopter or intended adopter dies around birth or placement, the employee may be trying to cope with shock and grief while also dealing with immediate caring responsibilities. They may not know what leave is available. They may not be thinking in weeks or dates. Sometimes the only information an employer receives at the outset is that the employee cannot attend work.

That context is not separate from the legal position. The protective value of statutory leave is closely linked to how it is delivered in practice. Even where an employer intends to be supportive, a response that focuses too quickly on paperwork, technical terminology or procedural requirements can inadvertently add strain. The employee may feel they are having to “perform” an employment process at the very moment they are least able to do so.

For employers, the most reliable approach is to be clear that support is available, to keep the immediate conversation straightforward, and to ensure that HR is involved early so that the employee is not left trying to navigate eligibility rules alone.

Applying eligibility rules without causing further distress

Although the Act removes the service requirement in qualifying cases, employers may still need to confirm whether the statutory conditions apply, including the circumstances of the bereavement and the employee’s connection to the child. That is a legitimate part of applying statutory rights correctly, particularly where payroll and absence records will later need to reflect the correct form of leave.

However, these checks should be handled sensitively and proportionately. In practice, this means asking only what is genuinely necessary, explaining why information is being requested, and keeping the tone supportive rather than investigative. Employers should also be mindful that in an emergency situation, the employee may not have all the answers immediately, and further detail may become available later.

It is also worth recognising that these circumstances may involve varied family arrangements. Employers should therefore avoid making assumptions based on traditional labels and should be prepared to approach the matter thoughtfully if the situation is not immediately straightforward.

The confusion between leave and pay

A key practical point for employers is that statutory paternity leave and Statutory Paternity Pay are not the same entitlement. This matters because the phrase “day-one right” can understandably lead employees to assume that the leave is automatically paid from day one as well.

The Paternity Leave (Bereavement) Act 2024 addresses entitlement to leave by removing the qualifying service requirement in the defined bereavement circumstances. It does not automatically remove or rewrite the separate eligibility tests that apply to statutory paternity pay, which remain subject to service and earnings thresholds.

In other words, employers may be faced with a situation where an employee has a statutory right to take paternity leave in response to bereavement, but does not qualify for statutory paternity pay. That can feel like an exceptionally hard message to hear at an already devastating time.

The way this is communicated matters. Employers should avoid relying on overly technical explanations, and should ensure that HR teams are equipped to explain the difference clearly and sympathetically. Where enhanced contractual paternity pay exists, it is also sensible for employers to check how those provisions are drafted, particularly where they contain length of service requirements. For many organisations, deciding how contractual pay provisions operate in these circumstances is part of providing meaningful support, not simply a matter of payroll administration.

Avoiding the wrong framework, and avoiding “informal fixes”

Employees do not always ask for leave using the language the law uses. They may refer to “bereavement leave” in general terms, or may simply say that they cannot work. Employers should be cautious about defaulting to the wrong category of leave, particularly if the organisation has a general compassionate leave policy that is applied inconsistently.

This is one of the reasons the day-one change is important. It provides clarity that statutory paternity leave may remain available even where the employee is very new in post, provided the bereavement conditions apply. That clarity helps reduce the risk of the employee being offered annual leave, unpaid leave, or an improvised arrangement simply because paternity leave feels uncertain.

Of course, paternity leave may not provide enough time away from work by itself, and many employers will want to consider wider support, depending on the employee’s needs. That may include compassionate leave, time off for dependants, sickness absence where relevant, or temporary flexibility around working arrangements. However, the statutory entitlement should be properly considered and applied, rather than being treated as secondary to informal solutions.

Policies need updating, but confidence and consistency matter just as much

Because the reform applies only in defined circumstances, it can be missed in policy documents that summarise eligibility requirements in broad terms. Some paternity leave policies still reflect the assumption that statutory paternity leave always requires a qualifying period of continuous employment. If those documents are not updated, the organisation risks a manager giving an incorrect answer at precisely the moment the employee has the least capacity to challenge it.

Employers should also consider whether managers understand how unusual these situations are, and how quickly support may be needed. Many managers will never have dealt with a bereavement connected with childbirth or placement, and they may not know when to involve HR, what questions are appropriate, or how to communicate without sounding overly procedural.

Even when an organisation is legally correct, the experience can still go wrong if the employee feels they are being managed through a process rather than supported through a crisis. A calm tone, a prompt response, and a clear point of contact can go a long way towards preventing additional harm.

A targeted reform with a meaningful impact

The Paternity Leave (Bereavement) Act 2024 does not change paternity leave in most cases. It addresses a specific gap, in circumstances that are rare but profound.

By removing the service requirement in qualifying bereavement circumstances, it ensures that a bereaved parent is not denied statutory paternity leave simply because they have recently started a job. For employers, the practical takeaway is that preparedness matters. These situations may not arise often, but when they do, the combination of legal sensitivity and human impact means the response must be accurate, consistent and compassionate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.