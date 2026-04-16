Understanding The True Cost Of The Employment Rights Bill For Employers

The Employment Rights Bill introduces reforms that affect almost every stage of the employment relationship. Its purpose is to strengthen statutory protections and bring greater consistency to workplace rights. For employers, however, the significance of the Bill lies less in its stated aims and more in how it reshapes the legal and commercial risk attached to employing staff

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The Employment Rights Bill introduces reforms that affect almost every stage of the employment relationship. Its purpose is to strengthen statutory protections and bring greater consistency to workplace rights. For employers, however, the significance of the Bill lies less in its stated aims and more in how it reshapes the legal and commercial risk attached to employing staff.

Much of the early commentary has focused on individual measures, such as changes to statutory sick pay or unfair dismissal rights. Looked at in isolation, each change may appear manageable. The difficulty emerges when those reforms are considered together. Legal protections now apply much earlier in employment, leaving employers with less time to assess suitability, manage concerns and address problems before statutory safeguards take effect.

The resulting cost is not confined to payroll. Employers will also feel the impact in management time, training requirements, system changes, policy updates and increased exposure to employment tribunal claims where processes fall short. Understanding where those pressures are likely to arise is now an essential part of workforce planning.

Employment risk now arises earlier in the relationship

A consistent feature of the Employment Rights Bill is the removal or reduction of qualifying periods for statutory protection. Employers have traditionally relied on the early months of employment as a period of relative flexibility, during which performance and conduct could be assessed with fewer legal constraints. That assumption is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.

Across a number of areas, legal obligations now apply from the outset of employment. Decisions made in the first weeks and months are more likely to be judged against statutory standards that once applied only later. This places greater importance on early management intervention, clear communication and consistent documentation from day one.

Statutory Sick Pay provides a useful illustration of how this earlier exposure operates in practice.

Day-one Statutory Sick Pay and early-stage absence management

Under the Bill, Statutory Sick Pay will become a day-one entitlement and the lower earnings limit will be removed, bringing part-time and agency workers within scope. These changes are due to take effect in April 2026. Employees earning below the current lower earnings limit of £125 per week will be entitled to SSP at 80 per cent of their weekly earnings where this is lower than the flat SSP rate.

For many employers, the immediate concern will be increased payroll cost. In practice, however, the greater challenge is operational. Absence will need to be managed from the very start of employment, at a stage when expectations may not yet be fully established and working relationships are still developing.

Where absence management processes are informal, inconsistently applied or poorly recorded, difficulties tend to escalate. Employers may find themselves dealing with repeated short-term absences without clear triggers, structured return-to-work discussions or reliable records. This makes it harder to respond proportionately and increases the likelihood of disputes.

More broadly, the reform removes the assumption that new starters can be managed with a lighter procedural touch. Early engagement, clear standards and consistent application of policy will be required from the outset. The cost, therefore, is not limited to sick pay itself, but extends to management capacity, operational disruption and legal exposure.

Family leave and flexible working from the outset of employment

The same early exposure arises in relation to family leave and flexible working rights. The Bill strengthens access to parental leave, introduces a new right to unpaid bereavement leave and reinforces the requirement for employers to deal reasonably with flexible working requests, including where those requests are made early in employment.

For larger organisations with established cover arrangements, these changes may be absorbed without significant difficulty. For smaller employers, or those operating with specialist roles and limited overlap in skills, the impact can be more acute. Short-notice absences or changes to working patterns can place immediate strain on teams and affect service delivery.

From a legal perspective, risk often develops through inconsistency. Where similar requests are treated differently, or refusals are poorly explained, employers expose themselves to claims that may extend beyond employment law into discrimination. Time spent responding to grievances, appeals and legal correspondence can quickly outweigh the cost of the leave itself.

As with sick pay, the issue is not entitlement alone, but timing. Employers must be ready to respond lawfully and consistently from the very start of the employment relationship.

Earlier unfair dismissal protection and reduced margin for error

The reduction of the unfair dismissal qualifying period to six months has particularly significant implications for employers. While the proposal to remove the qualifying period entirely has not been taken forward, the shortened timeframe substantially reduces the scope for early termination without legal risk.

In practical terms, employers will have far less time to identify concerns, provide support and reach a fair decision before statutory protection applies. Contractual probationary periods remain relevant, but they no longer offer the level of legal insulation many employers have relied upon in the past.

This places additional pressure on line managers. Performance concerns will need to be addressed promptly and handled carefully, with clear records of meetings, objectives and outcomes. Where managers lack training or confidence, issues are more likely to be mishandled, increasing the likelihood of tribunal claims.

The principal cost here is preventative. Employers will need to invest in management capability, supervision and access to early advice to reduce the risk of disputes arising in the first place.

Harassment and equality: a preventative legal obligation

Alongside changes to dismissal and absence management, employers will face more demanding obligations in relation to workplace harassment, particularly where it involves protected characteristics under the Equality Act 2010. The emphasis is no longer on responding appropriately once a complaint has been made, but on taking active steps to prevent harassment before it occurs.

In practice, written policies alone will not be sufficient. Training, reporting mechanisms, leadership behaviour and workplace culture will all be relevant when assessing whether an employer has met its obligations.

Where allegations arise, employers may be judged not only on how they responded, but on what preventative measures were in place beforehand. Failures in this area can give rise to complex and costly claims, with significant reputational consequences.

The investment required to meet these expectations is often underestimated. Meaningful training and effective internal processes take time and resource, but the cost of failing to put them in place is likely to be higher.

Collective rights and restructuring risk

As a result of the proposed reforms collective employment practices will come under closer scrutiny too, with trade union representatives being granted expanded rights of access, and greater restrictions on the use of resource management tactics such as fire and rehire. Forthcoming changes to collective redundancy consultation thresholds and protective awards will undoubtedly only further raise the stakes for employers undertaking restructures.

For organisations operating across multiple sites or jurisdictions, these reforms add further complexity. Procedural errors can result in significant financial penalties, delays to restructuring plans and reputational damage. Employers will need to plan carefully, consult properly and ensure that decision-making processes are legally sound.

In these situations, cost often arises not from the restructure itself, but from the consequences of inadequate preparation or poor communication.

The cumulative impact on employers

What becomes clear when these reforms are considered together is the cumulative pressure they place on employers. Each change narrows the scope for informal management and increases the importance of early, consistent decision-making. Together, they leave little room for outdated practices or uneven application of policy.

Even employers with established HR functions may underestimate the work involved. Policies will need to be reviewed, managers trained, systems updated and staff queries managed as new rights come into force. Employers who delay this work are likely to face greater disruption and higher cost later.

Preparing with foresight rather than urgency

For employers, the Bill should be treated as a prompt to review how employment issues are managed in practice. Those who take time now to assess risk, support managers and seek timely advice will be better placed to adapt.

The reforms require a more structured and consistent approach to people management. While that carries an upfront cost, it can also deliver longer-term benefits in engagement, retention and organisational resilience. Approached thoughtfully, compliance does not have to come at the expense of operational effectiveness.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.