Interview With Eco: "We Should Accept Once And For All That Our Labour Legislation Is Inadequate"

PLMJ partner reflects on the urgency of reviewing labour legislation

In an interview with ECO, Nuno Ferreira Morgado discusses the government's draft amendments to the Labour Code, presented at the end of last month. He considers the implications of the proposed changes and emphasises the urgent need to reconsider labour legislation independently of ideological constraints, focusing instead on the realities of the Portuguese economy and the actual characteristics of our productive fabric.

Nuno, who is also the co-head of PLMJ's employment and labour practice, states that Portuguese labour legislation does not effectively respond to the needs of companies and workers, and that a thorough review is needed to promote greater flexibility. He also stresses the importance of 'not using labour legislation for political marketing', recalling how the Agenda for Decent Work was misguided in view of the country's needs.

In the interview, Nuno also discusses topics such as the need to create a high-value economy, the European landscape, and the impact of artificial intelligence on employment.

Read the full interview here.

