SRS Legal Shots: Undeclared Work: ACT Steps Up Inspections In The HORECA Sector

Inspection Campaign Aims to Tackle Informal Employment and Strengthen Worker Protection

On June 23, 2025, ACT (Authority for Working Conditions) launched a nationwide inspection campaign with a special focus on the HORECA sector (hotels, restaurants, and cafés), targeting undeclared work. The operation seeks to identify unreported employment relationships or arrangements disguised as service provision contracts, where there are signs that they meet the legal requirements of an employment contract.

The goal is to ensure compliance with applicable legal obligations, particularly in the areas of labour law, social security contributions, and occupational safety and health.

