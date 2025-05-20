ARTICLE
20 May 2025

SRS Legal Shots: Extended Protection At Work Against Exposure To Carcinogenic Or Mutagenic Agents

SRS Legal

Contributor

SRS Legal logo
A preeminent law firm providing comprehensive legal counsel for over three decades. Our team of over one hundred lawyers delivers prompt, compassionate, and innovative solutions, prioritizing human interaction, technological advancement, and diversity. We are fully committed to client success as well as community engagement.
Explore Firm Details
On June 2, 2025, Decree-Law No. 72/2025 will come into effect. It was published on May 6. Initiated in 2024 with Decree-Law No. 102/2024, the transposition of Directive (EU) 2022/431 is now complete.
Portugal Employment and HR
SRS Legal
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

New legislation completes the transposition process of Directive (EU) 2022/431

On June 2, 2025, Decree-Law No. 72/2025 will come into effect. It was published on May 6. Initiated in 2024 with Decree-Law No. 102/2024, the transposition of Directive (EU) 2022/431 is now complete. This directive extended the protection of workers against reproductive risks associated with occupational exposure to carcinogenic or mutagenic agents.

The special protection regime for this type of reproductive risk — which is relevant due to its negative effects on the sexual function and fertility of adult men and women, as well as on the development of their offspring — is systematised in Decree-Law No. 301/2000 of November 18.

The legal text can be consulted here.

The consolidated version of Decree-Law No. 301/2000 can be consulted here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of SRS Legal
SRS Legal
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More