SRS Legal Shots: Extended Protection At Work Against Exposure To Carcinogenic Or Mutagenic Agents

New legislation completes the transposition process of Directive (EU) 2022/431

On June 2, 2025, Decree-Law No. 72/2025 will come into effect. It was published on May 6. Initiated in 2024 with Decree-Law No. 102/2024, the transposition of Directive (EU) 2022/431 is now complete. This directive extended the protection of workers against reproductive risks associated with occupational exposure to carcinogenic or mutagenic agents.

The special protection regime for this type of reproductive risk — which is relevant due to its negative effects on the sexual function and fertility of adult men and women, as well as on the development of their offspring — is systematised in Decree-Law No. 301/2000 of November 18.

The legal text can be consulted here.

The consolidated version of Decree-Law No. 301/2000 can be consulted here

