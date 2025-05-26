ARTICLE
26 May 2025

SRS Legal Shots: Wage Differences Between Men And Women

The Authority for Working Conditions (ACT) is once again notifying companies to submit, within 120 days, a plan to assess pay differences between women and men, in accordance with Article 5 of Law No. 60/2018.
The Authority for Working Conditions (ACT) is once again notifying companies to submit, within 120 days, a plan to assess pay differences between women and men, in accordance with Article 5 of Law No. 60/2018.

This notification follows the identification of potential wage discrepancies based on the statistical analysis of the 2023 Single Report.

Companies that fail to present an action plan or a valid justification for the identified differences may face administrative penalties.

It is recommended to conduct a thorough review of the statistical report provided by ACT and implement a structured action plan to address the notification.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

