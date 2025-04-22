Beyond Borders - Episode 4: What You Need To Know About Belgian Employment Law (Podcast)

Our Beyond Borders podcast series is designed to help you manage your international workforce and navigate the quirks of international employment law. In this episode, we focus on Belgium, exploring its tightly regulated employment laws, rigorous language requirements, essential employment documentation, the role of works councils, significant dismissal protections for certain employees, and much more!

