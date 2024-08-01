The Postal Services Law In Saudi Arabia In English And Arabic 2024

The Postal Services Law of 2024 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to regulate and develop the postal sector, ensuring the provision of high-quality...

نظام البريد 1406هـ

1406 هـ

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

مرسوم ملكي رقم م/4 بتاريخ 21 / 2 / 1406

بعون الله تعالى

باسم جلالة الملك

نحن عبد الله بن عبد العزيز آل سعود

نائب ملك المملكة العربية السعودية

بعد الاطلاع على الأمر الملكي رقم (٤٧) وتاريخ ٢٠ / ٢ / ١٤٠٦ هـ .

وبعد الاطلاع على المادتين التاسعة عشرة والعشرين من نظام مجلس الوزراء الصادر بالمرسوم الملكي رقم (٣٨) وتاريخ ٢٢ / ١٠ / ١٣٧٧ هـ .

وبعد الاطلاع على نظام البريد الخاص بالمراسلات العادية والمسجلة الصادر بالأوامر السنية رقم (٥٢ / ٢ / ٣ ) وتاريخ ١٧ / ١ / ١٣٥٦ هـ، وعلى نظام الحوالات الصادر بالإرادة السنية رقم (٨٤ / ١ / ٦ ) وتاريخ ١٢ / ١ / ١٣٥٦ هـ، وعلى نظام الخطابات والعلب المؤمن عليها والمحول عليها الصادر بالإرادة السنية رقم (٥٢ / ٢ / ٦ ) وتاريخ ٥ / ٢ / ١٣٥٦ هـ، وعلى نظام الطرود العادية والمؤمن عليها والمحول عليها الصادر بالإرادة السنية رقم (٥٢ / ٢ / ٢ ) وتاريخ ١٧ / ١ / ١٣٥٦ هـ .

وبعد الاطلاع على قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (٢٤) وتاريخ ١٦ / ١ / ١٤٠٦ هـ .

رسمنا بما هو آت:

أولاً - الموافقة على نظام البريد بالصيغة المرفقة بهذا.

ثانياً - على نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء والوزراء كل فيما يخصه تنفيذ مرسومنا هذا .

التوقيع

عبدالله بن عبد العزيز

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم 24 بتاريخ 16 / 1 / 1406

إن مجلس الوزراء

بعد اطلاعه على المعاملة المرفقة بهذا الواردة من ديوان رئاسة مجلس الوزراء برقم (٧/س٢٨٧٢٨) وتاريخ ٢٣ / ١٢ / ١٤٠٠ هـ، والمشتملة على خطاب معالي وزير البرق والبريد والهاتف المرفوع إلى ديوان رئاسة مجلس الوزراء برقم (٣٢٩٠) وتاريخ ٢٨ / ١١ / ١٤٠٠ هـ، المتضمن طلبه الموافقة على مشروع نظام البريد الذي قامت الوزارة بإعداده .

وبعد الاطلاع على مذكرة شعبة الخبراء رقم (٦٩) وتاريخ ٢٢ / ٦ / ١٤٠٥ هـ، والمحضر المرفق بها المعد من الشعبة بالاشتراك مع وزارة البرق والبريد والهاتف .

وبعد الاطلاع على توصية اللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء رقم (٩٧) وتاريخ ٢٧ / ١١ / ١٤٠٥ هـ.

يقرر ما يلي:

١ - الموافقة على نظام البريد بالصيغة المرفقة بهذا.

٢ - نظم مشروع مرسوم ملكي بذلك صيغته مرفقة بهذا.

٣ - تقوم وزارة البرق والبريد والهاتف قبل نفاذ هذا النظام بإعداد ما يلزم له من قرارات ولوائح، وتصدر ما يقع تحت اختصاصها مع نفاذ هذا النظام، وترفع ما نص النظام على اختصاص مجلس الوزراء بإصداره خلال فترة ستة أشهر من تاريخ صدور هذا القرار.

التوقيع

فهد بن عبد العزيز

رئيس مجلس الوزراء

Postal Services Law

Royal Decree No. M/4

November 5, 1985

نظام البريد 1406هـ

Postal Services Law

Chapter 1: General Provisions

المادة الأولى: يدار مرفق البريد بمقتضى أحكام هذا النظام.

Article 1: The Post Office shall be subject to this Law.

المادة الثانية:

يختص مرفق البريد وحده بنقل مواد بعائث بريد الرسائل الداخلية والخارجية بطريق مباشر أو غير مباشر في حدود الأنظمة، كما يختص بالاشتراك مع وزارة المالية والاقتصاد الوطني بإصدار الطوابع البريدية العادية والتذكارية وبالفئات التي تتطلبها تعريفة أجور الخدمات البريدية .

Article 2

The Post Office shall be solely responsible for transporting domestic and international mail matter, directly or indirectly, in accordance with the law. It shall also be jointly responsible with the Ministry of Finance and National Economy for issuing definitive and commemorative stamps in categories appropriate to rates of postal services.

المادة الثالثة:

تعد تعريفة أجور الخدمات البريدية من قبل وزارة البرق والبريد والهاتف بالاشتراك مع وزارة المالية والاقتصاد الوطني ، وتصدر بقرار من مجلس الوزراء . ولوزير البرق والبريد والهاتف بعد الاتفاق مع وزير المالية والاقتصاد الوطني تعديل هذه التعريفة .

Article 3

Postal services rates shall be determined by the Ministry of Post, Telegraph, and Telephone in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and National Economy and shall be issued pursuant to a resolution by the Council of Ministers. The Minister of Post, Telegraph, and Telephone may amend such rates in coordination with the Minister of Finance and National Economy.

المادة الرابعة:

تؤدى خدمات مرفق البريد بمقابل مالي تحدده تعريفة أجور الخدمات البريدية ، ولا يجوز الإعفاء منه إلا في الحالات المنصوص عليها في الاتفاقيات البريدية أو قرارات مجلس الوزراء الصادرة بذلك.

Article 4

Postal services rendered shall be subject to the postal services rates, except for the cases stipulated in postal agreements or resolutions of the Council of Ministers.

المادة الخامسة:

يجوز لمرفق البريد القيام بخدمة نقل الطرود الداخلية والخارجية وخدمة البريد الممتاز، وكذلك أية خدمات أخرى لها صلة بخدمة مرفق البريد ، ويحدد المقابل المالي لهذه الخدمات بقرار من مجلس الوزراء بناء على تعريفة موافق عليها من وزير البرق والبريد والهاتف ووزير المالية والاقتصاد الوطني .

Article 5

The Post Office may provide domestic and international courier and express mail services as well as any other related services. The fees for said services shall be determined pursuant to a resolution by the Council of Ministers based on the postal services rates approved by the Minister of Post, Telegraph, and Telephone and the Minister of Finance and National Economy.

المادة السادسة:

يتم التخليص على الخدمات البريدية بإحدى الطرق الآتية:

أ - طوابع بريد مطبوعة أو ملصقة على البعائث وصالحة في بلد المصدر.

ب - بصمات آلات التخليص .

ج - أختام خالص الأجرة أو بصمات آلات الطباعة.

Article 6

Postal services shall be rendered through:

a) postage stamps printed or affixed on mail items which are valid in the country

of origin;

b) meter stamps; or

c) seals of prepaid fees or machine-printed stamps.

المادة السابعة:

سرية مواد بعائث بريد الرسائل والطرود مصونة، ولا يجوز الاطلاع على محتوياتها إلا في الحالات التي تحددها الأنظمة النافذة أو قرارات مجلس الوزراء أو مقتضيات المصلحة العامة .

Article 7

Letters and parcels are confidential and may not be opened except in cases stipulated by applicable laws or resolutions of the Council of Ministers, or as dictated by public interest.

المادة الثامنة:

يمنع بصفة مطلقة استيراد آلات التخليص على المواد البريدية وفسحها من الجمارك وبيعها واستعمالها إلا بعد الحصول على التراخيص المنظمة لذلك من إدارة البريد ، وتوضح اللوائح التنفيذية الشروط والإجراءات اللازمة.

Article 8

Postage meters may not be imported, cleared by customs, sold, or used except upon obtaining the necessary licenses from the Post Office. The implementing regulations shall set forth the necessary conditions and procedures.

المادة التاسعة:

تعتبر مواد بعائث بريد الرسائل والطرود قبل تسليمها للمرسل إليه ملكا للمرسل يحق له استردادها أو إدخال تعديل على عنوانها، وفقا للإجراءات التي تحددها اللوائح التنفيذية .

Article 9

Prior to delivery, letters and parcels shall be deemed the property of the sender who may retrieve them or modify their delivery address according to procedures specified in the implementing regulations.

المادة العاشرة:

مع عدم الإخلال بمسئولية موظفي ومنسوبي البريد التأديبية، يعتبر مرفق البريد مسئولا عن فقد أو تلف ما يسلم له من بعائث بريدية مسجلة أو رسمية، أو طرود عادية أو مؤمن عليها، ويستحق المرسل في حالة الفقد أو التلف تعويضا بموجب ما هو مقرر بالاتفاقيات البريدية أو قرارات مجلس الوزراء .

Article 10

Without prejudice to the disciplinary responsibility of postal employees and workers, the Post Office shall be deemed liable for any loss of or damage to any registered or official mail matter, or regular or insured parcels it receives. In case of loss or damage, the sender shall be entitled to compensation as specified in postal agreements or resolutions of the Council of Ministers.

المادة الحادية عشرة:

تنتهي مسئولية إدارة مرفق البريد بتسليم بعائث البريد المسجلة أو الرسمية أو المؤمن عليها، والطرود البريدية العادية أو المؤمن عليها؛ إلى المرسل إليه أو المفوض من قبله.

Article 11

The responsibility of the Post Office shall end upon delivery of registered, official, or insured mail matter as well as regular or insured parcels to the addressee or his designee.

المادة الثانية عشرة:

على مرفق البريد الامتناع بصفة مطلقة عن نقل أية مادة بريدية يشتبه في احتوائها على ممنوعات، وعليه إبلاغ الجهات المختصة عند ملاحظة ذلك فورا، وتحدد المواد الممنوع تداولها والإجراءات التي تتبع في حالة الاشتباه بقرار من مجلس الوزراء .

Article 12

If the Post Office suspects that mail matter contains prohibited items, it shall refrain from transporting it and shall immediately notify the competent authorities. A resolution by the Council of Ministers shall specify the items the mailing of which is prohibited as well as the procedures to be followed upon suspicion thereof.

المادة الثالثة عشرة:

لا يجوز في داخل المملكة بيع الطوابع البريدية السعودية الجاري تداولها بأعلى من قيمتها الاسمية

Article 13

Current Saudi postage stamps may not be sold within the kingdom at a rate higher than their face value.

المادة الرابعة عشرة:

أ - تحتفظ إدارة مرفق البريد بالمستندات الخاصة بالخدمة البريدية وبالمواد البريدية التي تعذر تسليمها لأصحابها، للمدد المقررة في الاتفاقيات البريدية أو قرارات مجلس الوزراء الصادرة طبقا لهذا النظام.

ب - يحق لمرسل أية مادة بريدية مسجلة أو رسمية أو طرد، الاستعلام عنها خلال سنة من تاريخ اليوم التالي لإيداعها في البريد، ويحدد مجلس الوزراء القواعد والرسوم اللازمة لذلك.

ج - تقوم إدارة مرفق البريد بإتلاف المستندات الخاصة بالخدمة البريدية، وكذلك إتلاف أو بيع أو مصادرة المواد البريدية التي انتهت مدة حفظها المقررة وفقا للأحوال والإجراءات التي يحددها مجلس الوزراء .

Article 14

A. The Post Office shall keep undelivered mail matter and the documents related to postal service for the periods prescribed in postal agreements or the Council of Ministers resolutions issued in accordance with this Law.

B. The sender may inquire about any registered or official mail matter or parcel within a year from the date it was delivered to the Post Office. The Council of Ministers shall determine necessary rules and fees.

C. The Post Office administration shall destroy documents related to postal services, and shall destroy, sell, or confiscate mail matter the retention period of which has expired, in accordance with cases and conditions specified by the Council of Ministers.

المادة الخامسة عشرة:

تقوم إدارة مرفق البريد بالتنسيق مع الجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة بإلزام أصحاب المباني القائمة أو التي ستنشأ مستقبلا بتركيب صناديق للبريد في المدخل الرئيسي لكل مبنى، وبعدد الوحدات السكنية فيه، ويحدد وزير البرق والبريد والهاتف نطاق تطبيق هذا النص بالاتفاق مع وزير الشؤون البلدية والقروية.

Article 15

The Post Office administration shall coordinate with the relevant government agencies to require building owners to install, at the main entrance of each building, mail boxes the number of which shall be commensurate with residential units in the building. The scope of application of this provision shall be determined by the Minister of Post, Telegraph, and Telephone in coordination with the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs.

الفصل الثاني: العقوبات

Chapter 2: Penalties

المادة السادسة عشرة:

يعاقب بذات العقوبات المقررة لجريمة تزوير الطوابع البريدية في نظام مكافحة التزوير:

1 - كل من قلد أو زور أو استعمل مع علمه بالتزوير بصمات آلات التخليص البريدية وقسائم الجواب العربية والدولية، أو البصمات أو العلامات المطبوعة للتخليص على الخدمات البريدية.

2 - كل من استعمل آلات التخليص البريدية بطريقة يترتب عليها ضياع الرسوم البريدية مع علمه بذلك.

Article 16

Penalties prescribed for forgery of postage stamps in the Anti-Forgery Law shall apply to the following:

a) Any person who counterfeits or forges meter stamps, Arabic or international reply coupons, prints, or printed marks, or who uses the same knowing they are forged.

b) Any person who knowingly uses postage meters in a manner that renders collection of postal fees unattainable.

المادة السابعة عشرة:

مع مراعاة ما تقضي به الفقرة (ج) من المادة الرابعة عشرة، ومع عدم الإخلال بالمسئولية الخاصة والتأديبية، يعاقب بغرامة لا تزيد عن (100.000) مائة ألف ريال كل من ارتكب فعلا من الأفعال الآتية:

أ - نقل بعائث بريد الرسائل بأجر دون موافقة البريد.

ب - بيع الطوابع البريدية السعودية الجاري تداولها بأعلى من قيمتها الاسمية.

ج - تضمين المادة البريدية أية ممنوعات.

د - تعمد استعمال طابع بريد سبق التخليص به.

هـ - العبث بأية مادة بريدية كالإخفاء أو الإتلاف أو الكشف.

و - إفشاء أية معلومات عن محتويات أية مادة بريدية .

ز - الإخلال بحكم المادة السابعة من هذا النظام.

وإذا تم ارتكاب إحدى المخالفات السابقة من أحد منسوبي أو متعهدي نقل البريد، فيعتبر ذلك ظرفا خاصا يستدعي القسوة عند تقرير العقوبة اللازمة.

Article 17

Subject to Article 14(C) and without prejudice to personal and disciplinary liability, any person who commits any of the following acts shall be penalized with a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand riyals:

a) Transporting mail matter for a fee without the approval of the Post Office.

b) Selling current Saudi postage stamps at a rate higher than their face value.

c) Adding prohibited material to a mail matter.

d) Reusing postage stamps intentionally.

e) Concealing, destroying, or opening mail matter.

f) Disclosing any information relating to the contents of any mail matter.

g) Violating the provisions of Article 7 of this Law.

Such violations shall be considered aggravating circumstances if committed by a postal worker or a mail carrier.

المادة الثامنة عشرة:

عند كشف أو ضبط أية مخالفة تستوجب إحدى العقوبات المحددة في هذا النظام؛ تحال إلى هيئة الرقابة والتحقيق ، فإذا انتهت إلى قرار بتوجيه الاتهام تحال القضية إلى ديوان المظالم للحكم فيها بما هو مقرر نظاما.

Article 18

Violations requiring the imposition of any of the penalties set forth in this Law shall be referred to the Control and Investigation Authority. If the violation is established, the case shall be referred to the Board of Grievances for a decision.

الفصل 3: أحكام ختامية

Chapter 3: Concluding Provisions

المادة التاسعة عشرة:

تعتبر الاتفاقيات البريدية التي تصادق عليها المملكة مكملة لأحكام هذا النظام.

Article 19

Postal agreements ratified by the Kingdom shall be considered supplementary to this Law.

المادة العشرون:

يلغي هذا النظام ما يتعارض معه من أحكام، ويجوز بقرار من مجلس الوزراء تعديل أو إلغاء الأحكام التي لم يتم إلغاؤها بموجب هذا النظام أو غيره في نظام البريد الخاص بالمراسلات العادية والمسجلة ، الصادر بالأوامر السنية رقم (52 / 2 / 3 ) وتاريخ 17 / 1 / 1356 هـ، ونظام الحوالات الصادر بالإرادة السنية رقم (84 / 1 / 6 ) وتاريخ 12 / 1 / 1356 هـ، ونظام الخطابات والعلب المؤمن عليها والمحول عليها الصادر بالإرادة السنية رقم (52 / 2 / 6 ) وتاريخ 5 / 2 / 1356 هـ، ونظام الطرود العادية والمؤمن عليها والمحول عليها الصادر بالإرادة السنية رقم (52 / 2 / 2 ) وتاريخ 17 / 1 / 1356 هـ.

Article 20

This Law shall repeal any provisions conflicting therewith. The Council of Ministers may amend or revoke any provisions not repealed under this Law or under other post laws relating to regular and registered correspondence promulgated by High Order No. 52/2/3 dated 17/1/1356H, the Transfers Law promulgated by Royal Order No. 84/1/6 dated 12/1/1356H, the Law of Letters and Insured and Collect Packages promulgated by High Order No. 52/2/6 dated 5/2/1356H and the Law of Regular, Insured, and Collect Parcels promulgated by High Order No. 52/2/2 dated 17/1/1356H.

المادة الحادية والعشرون:

تنشر قرارات مجلس الوزراء التي تصدر طبقا لهذا النظام في الجريدة الرسمية.

Article 21

The Council of Ministers' resolutions issued in relation to this Law shall be published in the Official Gazette

المادة الثانية والعشرون:

يصدر وزير البرق والبريد والهاتف اللوائح اللازمة لتنفيذ أحكام هذا النظام، وتنشر في الجريدة الرسمية.

Article 22

The regulations necessary for the implementation of this Law shall be issued by the Minister of Post, Telegraph, and Telephone and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

المادة الثالثة والعشرون:

ينشر هذا النظام في الجريدة الرسمية، ويعمل به بعد مضي سنة من تاريخ نشره.

Article 23

This Law shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall come into effect one year following the date of its publication

