Law No. 83 of 2002 is the primary legislation that establishes the framework for Egypt's Special Economic Zones Law, designed to attract investment and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy. The availability of a Translation of Law No. 83 of 2002 is essential for researchers, policymakers, and investors who seek to understand the legal structure governing these zones. Providing an English version of the Special Economic Zones helps present the advantages of Egypt's Special Economic Zones to international audiences and ensures clarity regarding the incentives and regulatory environment offered within these areas.

The translation of the Special Economic Zones law is particularly important because it clarifies the legal foundations of the system, including the definition of a Special Economic Zone, the powers of its governing Authority, and the range of incentives, exemptions, and guarantees granted to projects operating within the zone. Access to an English version of the Special Economic Zones enables foreign investors to accurately assess the opportunities created by the law and to compare Egypt's regulatory environment with international standards.

Complementing the law itself, the Special Economic Zones executive Regulation—issued under Prime Ministerial Decree No. 1625 of 2002—provides detailed rules for implementing Law No. 83 of 2002. These executive provisions set out the licensing procedures, customs and tax systems, operational rules, and governance mechanisms within the zones. A comprehensive Translation of Law No. 83 of 2002 that incorporates the Special Economic Zones executive Regulation allows readers to understand not only the legal principles but also how they are applied in practice.

The Special Economic Zones Law and its executive regulation together form a unified system that offers a modern investment environment aligned with international economic models. Access to a clear and accurate translation of the Special Economic Zones framework strengthens transparency, supports informed decision-making, and improves the ability of global investors to navigate Egypt's regulatory landscape. For policymakers and scholars, the combined English version of the Special Economic Zones law and regulation facilitates legal comparison and supports efforts to further develop Egypt's economic policy.

