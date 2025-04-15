Bahrain And UAE Unveil Historic Investment Pact – A New Era Of Economic Synergy

Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Founded in 1989, we are the leading corporate law firm in the UAE and throughout the Middle East & North Africa with more than 450 legal professionals in 17 offices across 10 countries. We’re determined to use our knowledge, experience and intellectual rigour to find innovative solutions to overcome complex business challenges. We actively encourage diversity and inclusion, enabling us to attract and retain the best talent, to ensure our clients succeed.

On March 10, 2025, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ratified the Bahrain–UAE Investment Protection Agreement (IPA), originally signed in Dubai on February 11, 2024. This landmark agreement establishes a robust framework designed to enhance mutual economic cooperation, ensure joint legal protections for investors from both nations, and provide clear mechanisms for dispute resolution.

Key Provisions

The core of the Bahrain-UAE Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) is defined by several key provisions, each designed to foster a secure and mutually beneficial investment environment.

Article 2: Promotion of Investments

Article 2: Promotion of Investments – This article establishes a commitment from both Bahrain and the UAE to actively promote investments originating from each other's investors, within the bounds of their respective domestic laws and regulations.

Article 3: Protection and Treatment of Investments – Ensuring fairness and security, this provision guarantees that investments from either Bahrain or the UAE will receive equitable treatment and full protection against arbitrary or discriminatory practices in both nations.

Article 4: Most-Favored-Nation Treatment – To maintain a level playing field, investors from both Bahrain and the UAE are assured treatment no less favorable than that granted to investors from any third country in either nation.

Article 5: National Treatment – This article mandates that investors from Bahrain and the UAE are treated on par with domestic investors in each country, with clearly defined exceptions for specific areas like government contracts and subsidies.

Article 6: Digital Trade – Recognizing the importance of modern commerce, this provision emphasizes collaborative efforts between Bahrain and the UAE on critical digital trade matters, including cybersecurity, intellectual property rights, and compatible technology standards.

Article 7: Expropriation – Safeguarding investments, this article strictly limits expropriation to instances of public welfare and requires prompt and fair compensation for affected investors from either nation.

Article 8: Compensation for Losses – In the event of losses due to conflicts or similar events, investors from both Bahrain and the UAE are guaranteed compensation equivalent to that provided to domestic or third-country investors in either nation.

Article 9: Transfers – To facilitate seamless financial transactions, this provision ensures unrestricted transfers of investment-related payments in freely convertible currencies between Bahrain and the UAE.

Article 13: Dispute Resolution – This article establishes clear mechanisms for resolving disputes, allowing for amicable solutions through direct negotiations or recourse to established courts, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), or other mutually agreed-upon procedures.

Implications for Doing Business in Bahrain and the UAE

The ratification of the IPA fundamentally enhances the business landscape for companies from both nations. By consolidating and improving existing protections, the agreement aligns these safeguards with international standards, further guaranteeing fair treatment and protection against expropriation. It also provides investors with the choice to resolve disputes through arbitration under the ICSID framework. This creates a more secure investment environment, reducing risks and fostering business growth within a reliable regulatory structure. The agreement promotes deeper economic integration and collaboration across sectors such as finance, real estate, and technology. Additionally, provisions addressing digital trade, cybersecurity, and intellectual property rights create a robust framework for tech companies. Ultimately, businesses benefit from enhanced access to growing markets in both Bahrain and the UAE.

Broader Context

This agreement is a key component of Bahrain's and the UAE's broader strategic visions, both aimed at expanding their global investment networks in response to evolving global economic trends. It reinforces their commitment to attracting foreign direct investment through guaranteed non-discriminatory treatment and streamlined dispute resolution. Consequently, businesses looking to invest or expand operations in either Bahrain or the UAE will find enhanced protection and significant opportunities across diverse industries, encouraging investors to capitalize on the growing economic integration between these two vital Gulf nations.

