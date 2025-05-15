Innovation And Emerging Technology Talks – Episode 1 (Video)

In this opening episode, we sit down with Dr. Abdullah Al Fozan to explore how digital transformation is reshaping industries and economies worldwide.

Episode 1: Shaping the future of digital transformation

Guest: Dr. Abdullah Al Fozan, CEO at KPMG Middle East

In this opening episode, we sit down with Dr. Abdullah Al Fozan to explore how digital transformation is reshaping industries and economies worldwide. He shares insights on the role of innovation, emerging technologies, and strategic leadership in navigating today's fast-evolving digital landscape.

From KPMG's contributions to Vision 2030 to the broader impact of AI, cloud computing, and automation, this episode offers practical takeaways for business leaders and policymakers driving change in an increasingly digital world.

Key takeaways

KPMG's contributions to driving innovation at both a global and local level, with a strong focus on Vision 2030.

Advancing Saudi Arabia's digital economy through transformative initiatives that are helping businesses and government entities navigate the digital shift.

What does it take to lead in an era of rapid technological change? Lessons on leadership, decision-making, and fostering a culture of innovation in a digital-first world.

