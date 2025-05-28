The Qatar Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Announces Plans To Launch 38 New E-Services In 2025

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry ("MoCI") announced plans to launch 38 new electronic services by the end of 2025. The MoCI made the plans pursuant to its Strategy 2024-2030, which aims to accelerate the national economy and enhance the business environment in Qatar by achieving 100 percent service digitalisation.

The MoCI's Single Window Platform, through which e-services are offered, already plays a crucial role by supporting investors seeking to establish and maintain their business through all phases of its lifetime, including digitally acquiring the needed governmental approvals and registrations.

So far in 2025, e-service initiatives have expanded to include:

company formation from outside Qatar using foreign investors' passports;

streamlining procedures for issuing environmental permits for industrial facilities;

integration of logistics activities under a single commercial registration in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport;

automatic issuance of tax cards upon issuance of a commercial registration; and

launching of the "National Product" page on the MoCI's website to support fair competition and enhance the quality of national products.

These initiatives further support the MoCI's goal of achieving sustainable economic growth and enhancing the business environment in Qatar by promoting sustainable manufacturing and circular economy principles, while also developing and supporting national industries.

