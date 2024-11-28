Qatar Launches Digital Identity App

The Ministry of Interior ("Ministry") announced the launch of the new Qatar Digital Identity application ("App"). According to the Ministry, the App stores digital versions...

The Ministry of Interior (“Ministry”) announced the launch of the new Qatar Digital Identity application (“App”). According to the Ministry, the App stores digital versions of an individual's personal cards and documents, including a user's passport, ID card, national address, driving license, and establishment registration card. The App aims to simplify certain official processes by forgoing the need for physical documents.

Some of the features and services offered by the App include:

Activation and login through biometric data

Access to the Ministry's electronic services website

Use the app through E-Gates at the country's borders

Digital wallet

Electronic signature

Document verification

Accessing digitally signed certificates

Identity verification

The Ministry plans to add to the App all documents and certificates related to a person, which will make it easier for users to access all their official documents within one application.

The App is now available on the App Store and Google Play.

