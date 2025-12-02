ARTICLE
2 December 2025

The Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Releases Updated Guide On Industrial Sectors And Activity Restrictions

SA
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners

Contributor

Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners logo
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners (“SAP”) is a full-service Qatar law firm specialising in both contentious and non-contentious matters. SAP is one of Qatar’s longest established and largest law firms. SAP is top-ranked by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, and our partners also are highly ranked individually.
Explore Firm Details
Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry ("MoCI") has issued an updated edition of its Guide on Industrial Sectors and Restrictions on Industrial Activities in the State of Qatar.
Qatar Strategy
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners’s articles from Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners are most popular:
  • in Middle East
  • in Middle East
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners are most popular:
  • within Privacy, Employment and HR and Transport topic(s)

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry ("MoCI") has issued an updated edition of its Guide on Industrial Sectors and Restrictions on Industrial Activities in the State of Qatar.

The revised guide serves as a comprehensive resource for investors and private-sector stakeholders, offering clearer insights into industrial classifications and the regulatory framework governing a wide range of activities.

According to the MoCI, the guide is structured around two main elements:

  1. Classification of targeted industrial sectors and activities; and
  2. Conditions and restrictions applicable to each industrial activity.

By updating this guide, the MoCI aims to enhance transparency, simplify business procedures, and provide greater clarity for investors exploring opportunities within Qatar's growing industrial sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More