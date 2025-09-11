Posting Bail For A Criminal Case As A Director Of A Thai Company

Under Thai law, authorized directors stand as a company's mind and will and, as such, may incur personal criminal liability for acts or omissions committed in the course of company business. When allegations surface, directors must be prepared for the practical reality that, before guilt or innocence is ever adjudicated, they could be deprived of liberty unless bail release is promptly achieved through the competent legal authority.

When Bail Can Be Granted

Two procedural moments trigger the need to consider bail. The first arises during the investigative phase, when a claim is lodged against a director with the competent law enforcement authorities. Upon receipt of a complaint, the assigned inquiry officer summons the director for questioning, compiles evidence, and ultimately forwards a prosecution or nonprosecution recommendation to the public prosecutor. Although the public prosecutor retains ultimate discretion to indict an accused director, the police or prosecutor may conclude that pretrial detention is necessary and may therefore apply to the court for an order to hold the director in court custody.

The second moment occurs after a criminal case is filed directly with the court. This occurs once a court accepts a criminal case filed by a prosecutor against a director or, alternatively, when the court accepts a case filed by an individual for trial. For cases filed by individuals, the plaintiff presents prima facie evidence at the preliminary hearing, and the court will accept the complaint if it finds sufficient grounds, thereby conferring upon the director the status of a criminal defendant. Upon acceptance of the criminal case, the court then has the inherent authority to order custody pending trial unless the defendant secures bail release.

Procedural Considerations

Experienced litigants typically prepare bail security in advance and submit a bail petition at the earliest possible time. While there are guidelines for setting the amount of bail, ultimate discretion rests with the court and is calibrated with the gravity of the alleged offense, the potential flight risk, and the likelihood of interference with the investigation. Acceptable forms of security include immovable property duly appraised by the Legal Execution Department, fixed-deposit passbooks, and bank guarantees. In recent years the judiciary has embraced insurance-backed bail, whereby a licensed insurer issues a certificate of guarantee; the premium payable to the insurer will vary in proportion to the statutory penalty attached to the charge. Should no tangible or financial asset be available, the Criminal Procedure Code permits the use of a civil servant's position as surety; the official's rank is monetized according to government regulations, and the guarantor becomes personally liable to the court for that amount if the accused absconds.

Procedural mechanics are straightforward yet time sensitive. The accused (or another surety acting on his or her behalf) submits a form indicating the type and value of security, together with supporting documentation evidencing ownership or authority over the assets. A judicial officer conducts an initial review to ensure the form is complete and the security appears adequate, then transmits the application to a judge.

In deliberating, the court invokes section 108 of the Criminal Procedure Code, balancing the nature and severity of the offense, the evidentiary record, the personal history of the accused, and the reliability of the proposed guarantee. The court must also weigh views from the inquiry officer, the public prosecutor, or the private complainant. If convinced that the accused is unlikely to flee, tamper with evidence, or intimidate witnesses, the court will issue an order granting release and will require the surety to execute a bail contract that crystallizes the guarantor's liability. Should the petition be denied, the accused retains the right to renew the application with additional or enhanced security or to lodge an immediate appeal with the Court of Appeal.

Once the underlying charge is disposed of, whether by dismissal, acquittal, or final judgment, the guarantor may retrieve the security. Where the accused has breached bail conditions, however, the court may order the guarantor to forfeit all or part of the security pursuant to the Criminal Procedure Code.

Criminal Allegations: Risk and Preparedness

Allegations of criminal wrongdoing against corporate officers are disruptive and potentially ruinous, yet the immediate risk is often the possibility of detention rather than the ultimate verdict. A prudent director, therefore, treats bail preparedness as a core element of corporate risk management. By maintaining readily acceptable assets, identifying potential personal or governmental guarantors, and engaging counsel who can draft and file a petition on short notice, the company ensures continuity of operations and affords its leadership the freedom necessary to mount a robust defense.

If a company is accused of a crime, this does not automatically mean its directors are personally responsible. A director will only face personal charges if the authorities specifically accuse the director and have evidence that the director was personally involved or grossly negligent. As a result, there are many situations where a director will not be arrested or required to post bail.

