Kratom: Business Compliance Roadmap For Thailand

Since Thailand formally removed Mitragyna speciosa (kratom) from the list of narcotic drugs, the country has progressed from outright prohibition to a structured, license-based regime. While the Ministry of Public Health oversees cannabis plant regulation, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) is the regulatory authority overseeing kratom plants. For the avoidance of doubt, separate Ministry of Public Health notifications prohibit the use of kratom as a food ingredient unless a food safety evaluation has been conducted; however, this restriction does not affect trade in unprocessed leaves per se.

For businesses in Thailand dealing exclusively in kratom leaves, the most consequential development is the Ministerial Regulation on the Application for Permits and Notifications for the Importation and Exportation of Kratom Leaves B.E. 2568 (2025), a bylaw of the Kratom Plant Act 2022. The ministerial regulation establishes the following notable definitions:

"Kratom leaves": Fresh or dried leaves in their natural, unprocessed state (no extracts, concentrates, or infused products).

"Import/Export": Any act of bringing kratom leaves into or out of Thailand, whether for commercial sale, industrial processing abroad, or research.

Import/Export Licensing

Under the Kratom Plant Act, a license is mandatory for importing or exporting kratom leaves. Individuals, juristic persons, community enterprises, and state agencies in Thailand are eligible to obtain a license to import (or a license to export) kratom leaves. Licenses are available to qualified individuals and juristic persons.

Individuals must satisfy the following qualifications to be eligible for a license:

Thai nationality, ≥ 20 years old, resident in Thailand.

Not incompetent, quasi-incompetent, or under legal guardianship.

No license suspension currently in force under the Kratom Act or Narcotics Code.

No license revocation in the previous two years.

No conviction under the Kratom Act or Narcotics Code within the previous two years (unless fully released from punishment).

Juristic persons must satisfy the following qualifications to be eligible for a license:

Structured as a company or a limited partnership corporation in Thailand.

Thai nationals composing two-thirds of the business directors or partners/shareholders.

A registered office located in Thailand.

The company and its authorized representatives satisfy the same "clean slate" criteria as individuals.

Applicants must file official MOJ forms—available through the Narcotics Control Board's e-licensing portal—with the core attachments listed below.

Identity documentation: Individuals: Thai national ID; house registration. Companies: Certificate of Incorporation (issued within the previous six months); list of directors/shareholders; company seal specimen.

Map or floor plan of the premises clearly identifying storage areas for kratom leaves to be imported/exported.

Import/export forecast (covering 12 months) detailing: Projected volumes per quarter. Source country/destination country. Intended end-use (e.g., wholesale resale, research supply, etc.).

Purpose statement explaining how the activity aligns with the Kratom Plant Act (e.g., for commercial trade, R&D supply chain, etc.).

The license application must be filed via the website of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB). The cost is THB 5,000 per application under the current ministerial fee schedule. Application evaluation will be completed within 30 business days. The license will be valid for five (5) calendar years from issuance.

In addition to being licensed to import/export kratom leaves, pre-shipment notification through the National Single Window system of the ONCB is also required. This means that even after securing a five-year license, each shipment must be precleared. A notification form must be submitted to the ONCB at least seven business days before the intended import/export date. The notification must include quantity, lot numbers (if any), port of entry/exit, flight or vessel details, and so on. Following the submission of the notification via the NSW system, within three business days, the ONCB will issue a "notification receipt code," which customs officers will use to validate the clearance process. Failure to lodge a shipment notice constitutes a separate offense, punishable by an administrative fine and potential license suspension.

Compliance Outlook

Through the 2025 ministerial regulation now in force, Thailand offers a clear, predictable route for lawful cross-border trade in kratom leaves. While the licensing process is rigorous, the five-year validity period and electronic filing system create operational certainty for compliant traders. Business operators in Thailand should understand the legal and procedural requirements and ensure that staff are trained to leverage these opportunities and avoid the significant penalties attached to noncompliance.

