Thailand Seeks Public Feedback On Draft Corporate Registration Orders

Thailand's Department of Business Development (DBD), through its Office of Central Company and Partnership Registration, has released multiple draft orders for public consultation until December 12, 2025.

Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 250 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.

Article Insights

Penrurk Petchmani’s articles from Tilleke & Gibbins are most popular: in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia Tilleke & Gibbins are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp, Antitrust/Competition Law and Employment and HR topic(s)

Thailand's Department of Business Development (DBD), through its Office of Central Company and Partnership Registration, has released multiple draft orders for public consultation until December 12, 2025. These draft orders aim to strengthen the business registration process, with a focus on the requirements for establishing and amending the principal office address of a partnership or limited company, verification of authorized signatories, and measures to identify and prevent registrations involving persons linked to suspicious or high-risk activities.

The draft orders' proposed requirements are outlined below.

Principal Office Verification

The principal office address of a partnership or limited company, including house registration code, house number, full address details, and building name, must be fully aligned with the civil registry. The registrar will strictly verify this before accepting any registration or amendment.

If the address used for registration is already registered for at least five other companies, the company must submit a consent letter from the person authorized to allow use of the principal office, along with supporting documents proving the right to use the address.

Signatory Certification Compliance Duties

Persons certifying directors' signatures on registration forms are responsible for verifying their identities, maintaining up-to-date information, and complying with the requirements of the DBD's Biz Regist digital registration system. Certain supporting documents proving the qualifications of certifying persons are also required, with some exceptions for specific professional roles.

Identity and qualification verification must be renewed upon the completion of one year from the date of registration as a certifying person, or if the certification credentials expire before the one-year period ends, in accordance with the verification requirements.

Verification of Suspicious Parties

Any partner, shareholder, or director linked to a predicate offense will be required to meet with the registrar in person for further verification steps.

For all parties related to a company registration, the draft orders introduce stricter and more comprehensive requirements regarding documents and criteria for registering or amending registrations of partnerships and limited companies to prevent the use of companies for unlawful purposes, such as illicit financial transactions, mule accounts, nominee arrangements, and the unauthorized use of premises as registered office addresses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.