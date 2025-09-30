Flying Tiger Copenhagen Expands Into Thailand

Zebra A/S, the company behind the retail chain, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, has expanded its global presence by entering into an International Franchise Agreement with Index Living Mall PLC regarding the exclusive rights to develop and operate the Flying Tiger Copenhagen concept in Thailand. Thailand is the 16th country into which Flying Tiger Copenhagen has expanded its franchise concept. Plesner assisted Flying Tiger Copenhagen with the expansion.

The Flying Tiger Copenhagen retail chain currently consists of around 1,050 stores spread across 40 countries in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and now also in Thailand as the 41st country.

The franchise expansion into Thailand is part of the global expansion of the Flying Tiger Copenhagen franchise concept and is another step in cementing its strong presence in Asia. Thailand is a large market with a population of more than 71 million people.

Index Living Mall PLC is part of the Index Interfurn Group and has created Thailand's first and largest specialty mall for furniture, home décor, and household items. Index Living Mall has more than 22 years of experience and 26 branches nationwide.

Plesner is proud to have assisted Flying Tiger Copenhagen with its global franchise expansion into Thailand.

