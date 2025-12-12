ASIC Report 827 On Whistleblowing Practices Of 134 Surveyed Companies: How Does Your Company Stack Up?

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
- in Australia
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Banking & Credit industries
On 4 December 2025, ASIC published Report 827, Insights from the ASIC Whistleblower Questionnaire: July 2024 to June 2025 (Report). The Report sets out the findings of a questionnaire conducted by ASIC into the whistleblowing policies and procedures of 134 Australian companies during the period July 2024 to June 2025 based on self-reported responses of the surveyed companies (Questionnaire).
The Report aims to benchmark whistleblower practices across corporate Australia, including the level of compliance with statutory requirements, the degree of uptake of practices recommended in ASIC's previous whistleblowing guidance, and the extent to which such practices are scalable relative to companies' respective sizes and sectors.
The Report serves as a good prompt for companies to consider the effectiveness of their whistleblowing practices:
- Ensure that reporting channels are visible, accessible and foster trust. Companies surveyed that had dedicated whistleblower webpages and hotlines saw higher rates of disclosure than that did not, which ASIC attributed to the anonymity and ease of reporting that such channels offer.
- Ensure there is high engagement with employees on whistleblowing practices. Companies who regularly shared information about their whistleblower programs and provided recurring training achieved higher disclosure rates than those that did so as a one-off. Consider sharing information about your company's whistleblower program through posters and periodic emails, as theQuestionnairefound these were the most effective measures.
- Review effectiveness of whistleblower program
periodically. Throughout the Report, ASIC encourages
companies to review their whistleblower policy and consider the
effectiveness of their whistleblower program on a regular basis.
Suggested approaches include:
- calculating your company's disclosure rate for the past year and comparing it to like companies in the Report (based on industry and size);
- seeking feedback from employees as to their knowledge of the program, trust of the program and willingness to make disclosures; and
- ensuring that the team or business function with responsibility for the whistleblower program has sufficient resources, skills and knowledge to administer it.
Key findings
|
Disclosure rates
|
Almost one quarter of companies reported receiving zero whistleblower disclosures.
Among the companies surveyed, the median disclosure rate was around 0.22, with 30 of the 134 companies surveyed reporting that they had received zero disclosures during the relevant period.Of those companies:
ASIC considered this median disclosure rate to be on the lower end compared to international benchmarks.
13 of the 134 companies surveyed accounted for almost 74% of all whistleblower disclosures reported, and there was significant variance in disclosure rates between industries. That may be driven by the particular risk factors that exist within particular industries.
Around 39% of the 8,095 disclosures reported qualified for protection under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("in-scope" disclosures).
|
Disclosure channels
|
Dedicated webpages and hotlines were the most popular disclosure channels, representing 69% of all reported disclosures.
Among the surveyed companies, the most common channel through which whistleblower disclosures were made was through a dedicated whistleblower reporting webpage (50%), followed by a dedicated whistleblower hotline (19%), direct discussions with managers/eligible recipients (11%), and dedicated whistleblower email addresses (10%).
Surveyed companies that offered dedicated webpages and hotlines had a higher median disclosure rate than surveyed companies that did not.
Over half of in-scope whistleblower disclosures were made anonymously.
|
Substantiation of whistleblower disclosures
|
Almost one quarter of in-scope disclosures were substantiated.
On average, around 24% of in-scope disclosures investigated by the surveyed companies were ultimately substantiated, with large companies (over 1000 employees) substantiating a larger proportion of in-scope disclosures than smaller companies.
|
Use of third-party services
|
The majority of companies surveyed engaged third-party service providers as eligible recipients for whistleblower disclosures, and almost one third outsourced at least part of their investigations of whistleblower disclosures to third parties.
Around 82% of companies engaged a third-party service provider as an eligible recipient, with large companies more likely to do so than smaller companies. Moreover, companies that engaged a third-party service provider as an eligible recipient generally had higher disclosure rates than those that did not.
31% of companies surveyed reported outsourcing their whistleblower investigations to third parties. There were no significant differences in substantiation rates for companies that outsourced investigations compared with those that did not.
|
Time to complete investigations
|
Companies surveyed took an average of 49 days to complete whistleblower investigations.
Generally, the less time a company took to complete an investigation, the lower its substantiation rates were. Companies that outsourced their investigations to third parties took longer on average to complete investigations than those that did not (62 days compared to 40 days).
|
Outcomes of substantiated disclosures
|
Very few disclosures were ultimately referred to a regulator or law enforcement agency.
Surveyed companies' most common response to a substantiated disclosure was disciplinary action against staff member(s) (42%) or staff education / training (24%). Only 11 of the surveyed companies ultimately referred a disclosure to a regulator or law enforcement agency, comprising:
None of the surveyed companies in the healthcare and social assistance industry referred a disclosure to a regulator or law enforcement agency.
|
Information and training
|
Companies that provided regular information and training on their whistleblower program to employees had higher disclosure rates compared to those that provided training only on commencement, or that did not provide any training.
Larger companies were more likely to periodically circulate information about their whistleblower programs, and to offer recurring training on the same.
|
Assessment and reporting
|
70% of companies surveyed reported reviewing the effectiveness of their whistleblowing programs.
Larger companies were more likely to conduct reviews and to seek feedback from their employees than smaller companies. The majority of companies (81%) had in place a set frequency for reporting on their whistleblower program to senior management or a governance committee, with large companies being more likely to do so than smaller companies.
|
Whistleblower protection and support
|
The majority of companiessurveyed reported having:
awhistleblower protection officer (86%) and offered access to< strong>employee support services (87%), access to leave (66%) and modifications to work duties or role responsibilities (64%).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.