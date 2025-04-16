Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa – Your Opportunity To Work Remotely From The Mediterranean

The Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa Scheme offers non-EU/EEA nationals the chance to live in Cyprus while working remotely for foreign companies or clients. With its strategic location, strong infrastructure, and attractive lifestyle, Cyprus is fast becoming a preferred destination for remote professionals. This initiative supports the country's vision of becoming a regional hub for digital and tech talent.

An Evolving Programme for Remote Professionals



Launched in 2021 with an initial cap of 100 permits—later increased to 500 in 2022—the scheme is designed to attract digital professionals who work in areas such as tech, marketing, design, and content creation. As of 2025, authorities are actively working to revitalise the programme and increase international visibility.

Eligibility requirements include:

Employment or provision of services to companies or clients located outside of Cyprus.

Proof of a minimum gross monthly income of €3,500 after deductions.

after deductions. Submission of all required documentation to the central office in Nicosia within three months of arrival.

Some professionals have noted that this income threshold could be lowered to increase accessibility. Globally, digital nomad visa income requirements vary significantly—from €2,000 to over €7,000—depending on factors such as the host country's economic environment, population size, and reliance on the digital economy.

What the Visa Offers



Successful applicants receive a one-year residence permit, which can be renewed for an additional two years. Family members may join the permit holder, although they are not permitted to work or engage in any economic activity in Cyprus.

Importantly, digital nomads who remain in Cyprus for more than 183 days per year may qualify for Cyprus tax residency, provided they are not considered tax residents elsewhere.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.